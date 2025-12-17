The St. Cloud V.A. had another successful year in finding permanent housing for homeless veterans. I was joined by Dr. Nicole Hofman, who is the Special Programs Manager at the St. Cloud V.A., Denis McGuinness, a VHA social worker and Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A.

How They Achieved This Goal

Hofman says their goal in 2025 was to find permanent housing for 58 veterans and they exceeded those expectations by finding 66 veterans permanent housing. She says they've been doing this year after year and every year they've been able to overshoot their target. Hofman says with the help of community partners and the work of the V.A., they were able to accomplish this. She says they work closely with the Place of Hope, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the St. Cloud Police Department and Legal resources. McGuiness also gives credit to community landlords for making this possible.

Need Increases Every Year

Hofman says their target increases every year due to need. She says they keep track of veterans in the area in regards to their housing and resource needs. Hofman indicates due to the resources they have at their disposal, they can successfully find housing for veterans in need. McGuiness says often times veterans learn of resource options by word of mouth. He does outreach in 30 counties in Minnesota and sees many of these veterans on the street. McGuiness indicates many veterans encounter homelessness due to mental health and chemical dependency challenges. He says there are resources provided by the St. Cloud V.A. McGuiness says many veterans are unaware of resources to help with homelessness.

How to Connect

If veterans would like to be connected with resources Dr. Hofman and Denis McGuiness suggests calling the National Call Center for homeless veterans. Veterans, families of veterans and community members can call this number if they are aware of a veteran in need of help. That number is 1-877-424-3838. Individuals can also chat online.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nicole, Denis and Jackie, click below.