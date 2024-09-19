St. Cloud V.A. Making Flu Shots Available For Vets

The St. Cloud V.A. is underway with flu shot clients. That according to St. Cloud V.A. public affairs officer Barry Venable. He says veterans can get shots with any prescheduled outpatient appointment. Venable explains for those who don't have an outpatient appointment they are starting walk in clinics starting on October 2. The hours October 2 will be from 8am-1pm and October 3 from 2-6pm at building 96 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical campus. Venable says if veterans can't make it during the week there is a Saturday clinic on October 5 in building 96 from 9am-noon. The St. Cloud V.A. is also offering flu shots any Wednesday or Thursday in October from 9am-1pm in building 96.

September is suicide awareness and prevention month. St. Cloud V.A. suicide prevention coordinator Jinae Plumhoff joined me on WJON. She indicates the St. Cloud V.A. had a suicide and prevention walk last Saturday in front of the V.A. before the 100-year anniversary celebration of the St. Cloud V.A. The V.A. also does outreach events in the community to bring awareness to veterans and community members.

The risk factors that put people at higher risk for suicide include substance abuse, relationship issues, unemployment, and homelessness. Plumhoff says signs and symptoms include a feeling of hopelessness, change in behavior, increase or decrease in anxiety, sleeplessness, mood swings, engaging in risky activities, increasing alcohol or drug use, withdraw from family and friends and looking for ways to die.

If you'd like to listen my conversation with Barry Venable and Jinae Plumhoff, it is available below.