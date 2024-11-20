St. Cloud V.A. Mental Health Building Expansion Complete

St. Cloud V.A. has recently completed the expansion of their mental health outpatient clinic and plans a ribbon cutting Monday November 25 at 9 a.m. The clinic is located in building 111. The construction added a 2nd level on the clinic. St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable says the expanded clinic is a big addition to the campus and it will increase access to mental health services for veterans.

The expansion doubles the size of the clinic adding 26 additional counseling rooms and increases the amount of group meeting spaces. Venable says it will allow them to align more of their mental health programs within a single area improving efficiency and increase the veteran's overall experience. The construction on the expansion started in 2020. Venable says they've been operating out of the completed expanded portion of the clinic for several weeks now.

Building 111 St. Cloud V.A. under construction 2020 (photo courtesy of Barry Venable)

The St. Cloud V.A.'s IT construction project continues. Venable says that project is largely not visible to the public but once complete will greatly enhance the V.A. campus. A new nutrition clinic space has recently opened in what was a former dining room. Venable says they also plan to expand primary care space into the old kitchen area. He says they are proud of their many 100 year old buildings saying the bones are very sturdy.

November is National Family Caregivers month. St. Cloud V.A. Caregiver Support Program Manager Jessica Behrends joined me on WJON. She says the V.A. held numerous programs and events throughout the month recognizing caregivers and highlighted how the St. Cloud V.A. can assist veterans and their families. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jessica and Barry, it is available below.