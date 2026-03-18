The Veterans Justice Outreach Program has been around since 2009. Michael Mynczywor and Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me to discuss what the program does and when veterans use it.

What They Do

Mynczywor says the program identifies criminal justice veterans contacting them through outreach. He covers 26 counties in the state offering veteran services when they are faced with criminal justice challenges. Mynczywor is a veteran and social worker knowing creating trust with veterans can start with their connection as veterans but his ability as a social worker will maintain that trust.

Risks With Veterans Facing Justice Challenges

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program is a outward facing program. Mynczywor says veterans facing criminal justice challenges face a higher risk of suicide so it's important to address mental health issues as soon as possible. He says they are very connected with the community and the county jails. Mynczywor indicates that when someone gets arrested their information is available at area county jails.

Main Focus

Mynczywor says often times those who get involved in the justice system aren't criminal per say. He explains that the driving force can be mental health and/or substance abuse. Mynczywor says their main focus is addressing mental health and substance abuse challenges. He describes the justice system as being slow so they need to be prepared for a "long ride". When Mynczywor first engages with these veterans he wants to learn if they've had any past engagement with the V.A. and go from there.

Contact Information

To learn more about the Veterans Justice Outreach Program call 320-429-2348. For civil legal issues contact the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans at 651-200-4750.

Events at the V.A.

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering a PACT Act education seminar on April 2. The PACT Act is the law that expands VA Healthcare to those exposed to the burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances. On April 9 the St. Cloud V.A. is holding a whole health cantina event from 9am-1pm. Health and wellness speakers will be at the event. Free breakfast and lunch samples will be handed out.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Mynczywor and Jackie Stevenson, click below.