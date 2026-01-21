Women are the fastest growing group amongst veterans and the V.A. is looking to better meet their needs. Rachel Moehn is the Women's Veterans Program Manager from the St. Cloud V.A. She says women veterans now have direct access to gynecological care from the V.A. As of December 1 these enrolled women veterans may request gynecological care without first obtaining a referral from their primary care provider.

What This Means to St. Cloud Women Veterans

Moehn says the St. Cloud V.A. doesn't have an on side gynecologist but this new service allows for more choice for women veterans when accessing gynecological services. Moehn says the new policy was established nationwide to provide women veterans to help with preference, reduce barriers to care and to improve the overall experience for women within the V.A.

2 Events at the VA

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting a pair of events. On February 6 from 11am-1pm in the Building 8 Auditorium the V.A. is hosting a Go Red for Women event. Moehn says the goal is to educate women veterans on cardiovascular care, and friends and family CPR. Members of the Whole Health team and a dietician will be on hand. On February 10 from noon-1pm in Building 4, room 225, Moehn will be hosting a women veterans focus group. She says her goal for the group is to listen and learn from those in attendance.

IT Project Done...But More Adjustments to Come

Two years ago a large Information Technology infrastructure construction project began on the St. Cloud V.A. campus. Venable says that project has recently been completed. He indicates the reason for this project was to lay the ground work to support the transition to the VA's new electronic health records. The physical process is now complete but the fielding of the new electronic records has begun. The expectation is that they will arrive on this goal in May of 2027. Venable says over the next 15 months staff will be trained to adjust to the changes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry and Rachel, click below.