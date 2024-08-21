St. Cloud VA to Host Overdose Awareness Event

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering an overdose awareness event Wednesday August 28. I was joined on WJON by Dr. Justin Hendricks, Dr. Tracanne Legatt, Music Therapist Madge Scherer and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. International overdose awareness day is August 31 but because the V.A. isn't open on Saturdays the event has been planned for Wednesday August 28. The event will include education about overdose awareness, reduction strategies, fentanyl test kits, and Katie Newman will be on hand to provide naloxone prescriptions for those veterans who are interested. Dr. Legatt says this will be at no cost for veterans.

This is the 2nd year the St. Cloud V.A. has had an event for overdose awareness. Dr. Hendricks indicates overdoses have been on the rise locally for quite awhile which makes this education so important. He says in 2023 in Minnesota there were 1,400 drug overdose deaths. Dr. Hendricks says in Stearns County there were 26. He explains that these were overdose deaths that likely could be prevented with naloxone. Dr. Hendricks indicates fentanyl use has surpassed heroin as a concern in Central Minnesota. He says anybody can get naloxone and it is often available over the counter for approximately $45. Dr. Hendricks says they provide naloxone to veterans who are interested. He says naloxone essentially knocks the opioid off the receptors in the brain but the effects are only temporary.

The St. Cloud V.A. is also hosting their annual Veterans Creative Art Show. St. Cloud V.A. music therapist Madge Scherer says the event will take place September 12-13 on the St. Cloud V.A. campus. The deadline for veterans to enter is September 6. Scherer says there are 50 art categories ranging from photography, leather work, wood working, and bead work. She says more than half of these categories are represented at the show. In the past numerous entries in St. Cloud have moved on to the national competition.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Hendricks, Dr. Legatt, Madge Scherer and Barry Venable, it is available below.