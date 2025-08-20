August 31 is overdose awareness day globally. The day is intended to seek a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug related deaths and create change. Marcia Lindberg, Pain Clinic Nurse at the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. She says by participating in this event the St. Cloud V.A. are joining a movement of understanding, compassion, hope and change.

Overdose Awareness Event

Lindberg says attendees of the event will learn how to detect an overdose, how to respond to an overdose, administering Naloxone and the importance of fentanyl test strips. She says they will offer on the spot Naloxone prescribing. Lindberg says Naloxone is an emergency medication used to reverse an overdose. She says veterans can also get prescriptions from their primary care provider from the St. Cloud V.A. pharmacy at no cost. Events in the area include... at the Alexandria V.A. clinic on August 26 from 10am-2pm, the St. Cloud V.A. canteen area from 10am-2pm and at the Brainerd V.A. clinic on August 28 from 10am-2pm. Lindberg says this is the 3rd year the St. Cloud V.A. has participated and the event is growing.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Whole Health Retreat

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering a women's whole health retreat on September 18. St. Cloud V.A. nurse practitioner Ashley Schmidt works in the whole health department in St. Cloud. She says the event will take place Waters Church in Sartell. Schmidt says they had about 30 women attend their first running of this event last year. She indicates they have opened up more room and will now allow for 50 participants.

Retreat Plan

The retreat begins at 9am on September 18 and will last until about 3:30pm. Events include Tai chi, discussion on women's hormones, supplements, healthy eating on a budget, sleep hygiene, stress reduction toolbox and music guided imagery. Lunch will be included. Samples of aroma therapy will also be available. If you'd like to sign up ahead of time... call the St. Cloud V.A. whole health office at 320-252-1670, extension 5401. Schmidt says they will also likely accept same day signups at the door.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marcia Lindberg, Ashley Schmidt and Barry Venable, click below.