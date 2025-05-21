May is Mental Health Awareness month. Recover Coordinator Dr. Kristen Jurek from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON. She talked about depression as a mental illness. Dr. Jurek indicates depression is something that they are seeing across many mental health conditions. She says when someone experiences depression they feel sadness and it persists for 2 weeks or more. Dr. Jurek says when it interferes with daily functioning that is when they want to take a look at this condition.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash Photo by Ben White on Unsplash loading...

What is Depression?

Dr. Jurek explains that with depression there is a feeling of sadness and hopelessness, little pleasure in activities, changes in weight and appetite, sleep difficulties, less energy, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, concentration issues, and thoughts of suicide. If veterans are experiencing these symptoms they should come into the client or call 320-252-1670 and request to speak with mental health.

photo courtesy of St. Cloud V.A. photo courtesy of St. Cloud V.A. loading...

Depression Treatments!

Treatment of depression options at the St. Cloud V.A. include medications, increased support, and evidence based therapies specific for depression. An example of evidence based therapy is acceptance and commitment therapy which focuses on accepting thoughts and emotions while increasing someone's engagement and life activity. Cognitive behavioral therapy for depression is based on the idea that our thoughts cause our feelings and behavior. Dr. Jurek says they teach people how to identify negative thinking and allow them adjust those thoughts. Another is personal psychotherapy when depression occurs in interpersonal conflict and how it affects relationships.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click to play below.