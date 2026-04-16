The St. Cloud V.A. has numerous events coming up in April and May. That includes another medication take back day on Saturday April 25 from 9am-2pm. Jackie Stevenson is the Public Affairs Specialist at the St. Cloud V.A. She says this is a way the public can safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. The event is open to the public. Stevenson says those interested in doing this can enter building 1 and you'll be directed to the medication box.

Building 111 St. Cloud V.A. (photo courtesy of Barry Venable) Building 111 St. Cloud V.A. (photo courtesy of Barry Venable) loading...

Clothesline Project

On April 23-24 the St. Cloud V.A. has their annual Clothesline Project in the auditorium at the main campus. The project is to raise awareness about military sexual trauma and sexual violence. Exhibit hours Thursday April 23 are from 8:30am-4pm and Friday April 24 from 8:30am-3pm.

PACT Act Seminar

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting another PACT Act seminar on May 4. The PACT Act is a law that expands V.A. healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances. If veterans would like to attend, please call 320-255-6340 to reserve your spot.

Veterans Town Hall

On Tuesday May 12 at 2pm the St. Cloud V.A. is holding a veterans town hall meeting in Brainerd. Interested veterans can attend in person or from home using the Microsoft Teams meeting option. All of these events are available on the St. Cloud V.A. facebook page.

Caregiver Support Program

The St. Cloud V.A. caregiver support program are reaching out to caregivers of veterans. Joy Finkelson of the St. Cloud V.A. says care givers should reach out to them at 320-252-1670, extension 7283. Finkelson says the V.A. has lots of upcoming classes with their dementia caregivers support group, dementia employing caregivers, a caregiver and grief series, and recovery night (healing together).

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joy and Jackie, click below.