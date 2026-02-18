The St. Cloud V.A. and associated health clinics will transfer to a new electronic health record called the Federal EHR in May of 2027. Megan Lehn is the Engagement Lead for EHR with the St. Cloud V.A. Megan and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Specialist Jackie Stevenson joined me on WJON for our monthly Voices for Veterans segment.

Implementing Federal EHR

Lehn says this is the same system that the Department of Defense uses that will better benefit veteran service members as they transition from military service to veteran status. She says the process is underway with their pre deployment activities and it will continue until May of 2027. Lehn indicates there are a couple of different phases and they are actively in the pre deployment phase. She says during this phase they will have people viewing their network and hardware to ensure that everything is compatible when they are ready in May of 2027.

Adjustments Being Made

Lehn says they are analyzing work stations, laptops, scanners, etc... She explains they have done walk throughs so they know the processes that need to be in place. Lehn indicates there a many individuals that are working on perfecting the accuracy of the information as the transition takes place.

Benefits of New System

Lehn says this new electronic system will help make veteran health care through the VA more efficient, accurate and easier for veterans. She says the new system will deliver accurate collaborative information to veterans and physicians. This will allow for better care for veterans.

What Veterans Can Do

Veterans can prepare for the new Federal EHR system by making sure their information is correct on file which includes communication contact information on their profile on VA.Gov.

VA Events Coming Up

Jackie Stevenson says on February 24 at the Montevideo VA clinic they will have some community care staff on hand from 10:30am-12:30pm to answer any questions about the community care process. On March 5 the St. Cloud V.A. will have a PACT Act education seminar. It will be in building 4 in room 180. If you'd like to go, please call ahead of time at 320-255-6340 to reserve your spot.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Megan and Jackie, click below.