St. Cloud V.A. To Hold Medication Take-Back Day

The St. Cloud V.A. is holding a medication take-back day on Saturday October 26 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Main Campus in Building 1. Everyone (including the public) is welcome to safely and securely dispose of any unused and expired medications. Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A. says it is National medication take-back day. She says anyone interested should enter the main door of building 1 and signs will direct you to where you need to go.

The St. Cloud V.A. has many offerings for veterans and that includes vocational rehabilitation and mental health service. Sandy Spiczka, supervisor of Vocational Rehabilitation in the Mental Health service joined me on WJON. She explains that the St. Cloud V.A. have the following programs available to veterans; Supported Employment, Transitional Work, and Community Based Employment Services. Additionally, her department provides vocational counseling for St. Cloud V.A. patients.

Spiczka says veterans often times have challenges transitioning from military service to civilian life. She says PTSD and triggering events can be tough for some veterans. Spiczka explains each veteran may have different triggers but her and others at the V.A. are there to help those in need. Spiczka says it is important that veterans know the services that are available to them.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sandy and Jackie, it is available below.