The St. Cloud V.A. has been working with numerous organizations including the Minnesota Medial Association, the University of Minnesota, Protect Minnesota, NAMI and other groups to develop a digital map of law enforcement places, firearm ranges, storage places who would agree to store firearms for those who are in a crisis. Laura Stumvoll is the Suicide Community Engagement Partnership Coordinator for he St. Cloud V.A. She says this will allow for veterans to temporarily and voluntarily store firearms during this crisis period.

kasper-gant--unsplash kasper-gant--unsplash loading...

Public Health Model

Stumvoll says at the V.A. they've been using the public health model approach which means they can't end veterans suicide alone, they need the public's help. She says anyone can have access to the digital map. Users can hover over a site on the map that will inform them of the address of the location that will store those firearms.

Signs of Struggle

Stumvoll says a sign a person is struggling with their mental health and may consider suicide is a feeling of hopelessness. She says this may represent differently in each individual. Stumvoll says the reason they'd like to see veterans store these firearms, in times of crisis, is because a national suicide report done by the V.A. indicates 73.5% of veteran's suicides were committed with firearms.

Suicidal Thoughts

Stumvoll indicates mental health crisis typically last just a few hours to a few days. She says statistics show that 90% of those who attempt or have serious thoughts of suicide never go on to be suicidal again.

Help

If people would like help with mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts, contact 988. When veterans call press 1 to get routed differently.

Medical Management

Chief of Pharmacy JD Anderson encourages veterans to sign up for an account with "My Healthy Vet". He says it is a one stop shop for prescription management which allows veterans to view all active prescriptions.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laura, JD and Barry, click below.