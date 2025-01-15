The St. Cloud V.A. Makes an Operations Adjustment

The St. Cloud V.A. has made an operations update, as of Tuesday, going to universal masking due to the amount of influenza and RSV illness in the community. St. Cloud V.A. Spokesperson Jackie Stevenson says they are doing their part to control influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. She indicates they are requesting at their Medical Centers in St. Cloud, Montevideo, Alexandria and Brainerd that everyone wear masks.

Get our free mobile app

Stevenson says the number of respiratory illnesses has increased in the state and this masking policy adjustment is in response to that. She indicates if veterans would like to get a flu shot they should contact their primary care team. They still have flu shots available. Stevenson says COVID-19 isn't as big a factor as flu but they still have COVID shots available for veterans by request.

photo courtesy of St. Cloud V.A. photo courtesy of St. Cloud V.A. loading...

St. Cloud V.A. Nurse Manager for the Community Living Center's Short Stay Rehabilitation Unit, Melanie Huls joined me on WJON along with Jackie. Huls says the Community Living Center is one of 6 units on the V.A. campus. She explains they help veterans with short stay rehab needs. Examples of this include post-operation care, wound care, IV therapy, speech assistance, and prosthetic fitting. The Community Living Center's Short Stay Rehab unit closed during COVID and reopened in 2023. The length of stay goal is 21 days but Huls says they are willing to meet the needs of veterans, which means there isn't a hard stop.

If veterans would like to learn more about the Community Living Center Short Stay Rehab unit at the St. Cloud V.A. please contact 320-252-1670. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Melanie Huls and Jackie Stevenson, it is available below.