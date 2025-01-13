What An Increase in Flu Cases Means to Central Minnesotans

The St. Cloud area is seeing a spike in influenza cases. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says it isn't uncommon to see cases increase shortly after the holidays with a normal peak coming in late January/early February.

Typical symptoms of influenza include nasal congestion, sore throat and chest, cough, fever, body aches and difficulty breathing. Dr. Morris says many inflicted with influenza says it feels like being "hit by a truck". He says often times people who get the flu feel very stick fairly quickly. Dr. Morris indicates the common cold typically is isolated to just the head and neck area. He says a fever is much more likely with the flu than a cold.

Dr. Morris says having had influenza in past years doesn't make you more or less likely to get it again. He says those more likely to get the flu and suffer severe symptoms include those who are 65+ or 2 or under. Dr. Morris also explains those with pre existing health conditions are also more likely to get the flu. Those pre-existing conditions can include heart disease, lung disease or immune system challenges.

St. Cloud Hospital does have patients hospitalized with influenza and RSV. Dr. Morris explains often times a person is hospitalized with a combination of influenza, pneumonia, RSV or COVID. He says St. Cloud Hospital is seeing an increase in flu cases but it is still manageable within the hospital and throughout CentraCare.

Dr. Morris says ways to decrease your chances of getting these illnesses include vaccines, hand washing, and good hygiene. He suggests people with influenza, COVID and RSV to stay home, get plenty of sleep and stay hydrated.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Morris, it is available below.