RSV, COVID or Flu…Which is the Most Dangerous?

St. Cloud Hospital and hospitals throughout the country are experiencing a triple threat of respiratory illnesses which includes, flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Doctor George Morris is the Physician/Vice-President for Performance Excellence at CentraCare. He joined me on WJON.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Morris indicates COVID is still the most dangerous of the 3 in Minnesota. He says they have approximately 20 hospitalized with COVID at St. Cloud Hospital this week, and 4 with influenza, He says they have had both young people and 65+ adults hospitalized with RSV during this most recent surge of that illness. Morris indicates the good news is RSV cases are coming down in our community.

Last week Dr. Morris indicated 60 people died in Minnesota due to complications from COVID-19. Morris is a believer in the COVID bivalent booster which he says adds to a person's immunity and prevents severe COVID illness. He also suggests a flu shot which also prevents severe illness.

Morris' suggestions to avoid getting any of these illnesses include vaccinations, wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home when sick. He says the COVID bivalent booster and the flu shot are currently available at all primary care clinics in the CentraCare system, and available at many pharmacies in the region.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.