Evidence of Increased COVID Cases in St. Cloud Area

COVID cases are on the rise in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says they are seeing a spike in cases starting in early July but the uptick in cases have since plateaued. For the past few years the City of St. Cloud has been monitoring COVID cases through wastewater virus detection. Hodel says they monitor the dead virus in the wastewater that people shed. She says this includes more than just the St. Cloud metro but also encompasses surrounding communities. Hodel says the levels are similar to what was detected during the winter months.

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris confirms the increase in cases calling it a "mild elevation" compared to some past waves. He says they do have some staff out sick with the virus. Morris indicates an elevation in cases has happened before in past summers.

Dr. Morris says symptoms are not more severe. He describes symptoms to be mild in most people. Typical symptoms include GI issues, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat and some typical cold like symptoms. Morris indicates the challenge is still with vulnerable elderly or people with more severe chronic diseases. He says the more it spreads the more likely is that a few higher risk people will get severely ill. Morris explains he hasn't seen as many deaths as in the past but that doesn't mean zero.

Dr. Morris still suggests getting the latest booster which is available twice per year for those that are higher risk. He says the latest booster is still proving to be helpful for current variants.