University Bridge Railing Replacement Update and 2025 Projects

The University Bridge railing project continues in St. Cloud. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON to address projects in the works and what's to come. Hodel says the installation of the bridge railings on the south side is happening this week. Crews have indicated it will take 3 weeks on the south side and the north side will take another 3 weeks. Hodel explains these are the existing railings that have been refinished which will allow for a longer life span. She expects these refinished railings to last a minimum of 20 years. Hodel indicates wintry weather could cause some delays with this project.

2025 projects in the works include a Lincoln Avenue reconstruct from 7th Street Southeast north to the city limits. The project will include the addition of sidewalks. Access to businesses will be available at all times. Other projects in the works in 2025 include the Pan Park phase 4 neighborhood revitalization project between 25th and 29th avenue north from 7th to 9th street north. The city also plans numerous resurfacing of city roads.

2026 projects include 22nd Street South from Cooper Avenue to County Road 138. This project includes reconstruction and widening of 22nd Street South from County Road 136 to Cooper Avenue South in 2026. The reconstruction will be similar to the 22nd Street corridor to the west of County Road 136, which will include sanitary sewer, water main and storm drain. Sidewalks will also be included with this project.

Calvary Hill Water Tower (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Installation is nearly complete of the 20” and 24” water main transmission lines on the Calvary Hill site. The new enclosure and pump skid is expected to arrive this week. Some tie-ins will be completed in November. Commissioning and final restoration will occur in the spring.

Hodel says water Service Line Notification Letters should be out to all property owners if they have a galvanized service line or an unknown. This letter shares information on what the City’s is doing regarding service line replacements, and what property owners can do

Hodel reminds residents to please help protect your home and your neighbors’ home by removing snow around fire hydrants

NEW water meter access dashboard available on City’s website at My360 | Login (my360-app.com). You can log in or create a new account at this link.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.