United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been in St. Cloud before but St. Cloud Officials cannot confirm if they've been back recently. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson and St. Cloud City Administrator Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON. Hodel says ICE has been here over the past several years but she is unaware if they've been here recently. St. Cloud Police Chief, Jeff Oxton has shared that in the past, they would reach out in advance.

No Announced Appearances Lately

Hodel says "If they are here now for immigration enforcement, they have not informed us in advance." Hodel says if there is a certain event they need assistance from the St. Cloud Police Department, they have contacted them in the past.

City Development

The city of St. Cloud is moving ahead with ideas for their comprehensive plan. Hodel says this is an exciting time for the city to focus on reshaping portions of the city. The downtown area has been a focus and the city improvements with housing to be a big part of new developments. Hodel believes attractions to bring in families downtown would also help. She says the new Children's Museum is a good start.

SCSU and the City

St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson plans to meet with new St. Cloud State President Dr. Gregory Tomso next week. He likes the idea of working with the SCSU President to help come up with ideas to improve the neighborhood around the SCSU campus. Tomso told me Thursday that increasing enrollment is a top priority of his and improving the campus community and campus neighborhood is a focus.

