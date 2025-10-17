Paying for parking in downtown St. Cloud continues to be a controversial issue. Many residents have expressed their dislike for the parking meters. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson explained the reason for the meters on WJON's Radio Town Hall Friday. He says the parking ramps downtown have debt, so the city is paying for the debt on those and there is a general maintenance cost for parking.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Parking Downtown

Anderson also expressed concern for downtown business owners who would like to see turnover in the parking in front of their establishments. He says if somewhere were to be allowed to park for free they would lack the incentive to move their vehicle, in a timely fashion, if there was no threat of a ticket. Anderson explains if no one had to pay for parking downtown it would fall on property owners with increased taxes. He doesn't feel that is a fair option for residents, which is why they have parking meters.

St. Cloud Downtown Parking Garage (photo - Jay Caldwell) St. Cloud Downtown Parking Garage (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The Cost to Park Downtown

Anderson says city officials are looking for different ways to handle parking. Currently parking is $1 for an hour and the downtown parking ramps are free to use after 5pm weeknights and all day on weekends.

Other Topics

Anderson says there continues to be interest from developers in vacant buildings and empty lots in the city including the former Herbergers and Electrolux buildings. He says homelessness is another challenge the city is constantly looking at. Anderson explains he understands the challenges residents and businesses have dealt with in regardless to behaviors but the city is always looking for ways to improve the situation. Listen to details on the above topics and more below. If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson, click below.