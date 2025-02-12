St. Joe Mayor Has Firm Stance on City’s Parking

Adam Scepaniak took over as Mayor of St. Joseph last month after being elected in November. Scepaniak joined me on WJON. He likes the growth, vibrancy and large amount of events held in the city each year. These events bring in a lot of people and parking is one of the concerns that is often brought up by residents. Scepaniak says a parking garage isn't an option he'd like to see. He explains he doesn't like the look of that and the most logical location would be the church parking lot which is the location for Joe Town Rocks and other community activities.

I asked Adam if he'd have any interest in putting in parking meters on some city streets. He is not interested in doing that and explains walking a couple of blocks to your desired destination isn't too much to ask. Scepaniak says the new food hall going into the west side of downtown should have adequate parking because of a relationship they struck with the monastery that will allow for customers to park across Minnesota street in that lot. He says once spring arrives he'd like to improve the crosswalks and signage to make crossing the road safer.

Scepaniak says St. Joseph has one of the few downtown walking districts in the State like Rochester or Grand Marais. He likes that St. Joe maintains walkable options for residents and those visiting the community.

St. Joseph is still in pursuit of a YMCA. Scepaniak says they have raised $2.6 Million, they have a grant on the table for another $4 Million, and they are asking for $10 Million in bonding dollars from the State from this legislative session. The total cost of the project is $24 Million so the gap they would need to close would be $7.4 Million. He is optimistic they could fundraise to close that gap. A new St. Joe YMCA would be build just east of the city hall in what is currently an athletic field. He is optimistic they could get to the financial goal for this project by the end of this year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, it is available below.