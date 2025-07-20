Pedals And Pals Unite At The Tour Of Saints [PHOTOS]
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Biking enthusiasts got a perfect day to gather for an annual event on Sunday. Over 600 bikers flocked to St. Joseph for the annual Tour of Saints. Riders could choose from an 18-mile, 35-mile, or 50-mile tour. Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota Executive Director Michael Wojcik says the tour is a great way to get out and enjoy some Central Minnesota sights:
"I think that rides like this are celebrations of the community, and we really appreciate the people in the community who step up to volunteer and participate in the rides, and we really enjoy being up here and working with everyone."
How Long has the Tour been taking Place, and do the Routes Change?
Wojcik says the weather was perfect for the ride, and they have been celebrating the tour for over 40 years. He says the routes don't change much from year to year:
"It's the same route pending road construction, so most years it's the same or pretty similar, and this is going to be the same route we had last year."
Where did the Tour Start and End?
Wojcik says the tour attracts riders from all over the state, and people are always excited to visit St. Joseph for it. All the rides started at the College of St. Benedict Athletic Complex and ended at Bab Habit Brewing, where there was an after party with socializing and refreshments.
