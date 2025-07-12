Turnpike Troubadours Light Up St. Cloud&#8217;s Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]

Turnpike Troubadours Light Up St. Cloud’s Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Rain rolled through the St. Cloud area around 4:00 p.m. on Friday and then two great bands rolled into the Ledge Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. The Turnpike Troubadours brought their "Wild America" tour to Waite Park along with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Old Crow Medicine show got the party started with their blend of folk, bluegrass, and self-proclaimed Hilly Billy music. They opened with their songs "Cocaine Habit," and "Alabama High-Hat," and played most of their popular songs. At the end of their set Turnpike Troubadours joined them on stage to do a Woody Guthrie number and close out with "Wagon Wheel." The band danced off stage to the theme from the Golden Girls when they were done.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Turnpike Troubadours went on at 9:00 p.m. and didn't disappoint mixing in country with Americana, and country rock.  The group opened with "7 & 7," and moved right into "Before the Devil Knows We're Dead," and had the crowd dancing and singing along. It was a perfect night for a show with the evening temperature in the low 70s and a light breeze blowing through. Next up at the Ledge is Warren Zeiders on July 18th. Check out photos from the show in the gallery below.

Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge

The American Country Band Turnpike Troubadours took the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with their "Wild America" tour and special guest Old Crow Medicine Show.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

