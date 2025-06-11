Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- An over 100-year-old Central Minnesota landmark is getting some much-needed work done starting this week. Minnesota Power is replacing two out of five Tainter gates on the east spillway of the Little Falls Dam. Minnesota Power says the Tainter gates are over 100 years old and at the end of their lifespan.
The Project Is Fully Funded by Minnesota Power
The dam was built in 1888, and powerhouses were added in 1920 with no significant changes since. The around $2.5 million project will also have some minor concrete repairs, and a 120-foot section of the left abutment core wall will be raised about 18 inches to provide additional protection during extreme floods.
Front Street Traffic to Be Affected During Construction
Residents could see traffic on Front Street reduced to a single lane periodically during the work. There is no cost to the public for the repair work, and the project is scheduled to be finished by mid-October.
