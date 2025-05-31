CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota energy facility is getting a boost from some unlikely workers. Nearly 2,500 sheep are flooding Xcel Energy's Sherco Solar Site in Clear Lake. The sheep will help manage vegetation at the site by grazing on native, pollinator-friendly forage.

PHOTO courtesy o Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy o Xcel Energy. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. loading...

The grass and bush management is vital for any solar installation, so operators on site can access the equipment for maintenance and inspections. Xcel Energy says the Foley raised sheep are an environmentally friendly alternative to gas-powered mowing equipment and can also help remove invasive species and reduce the need for weed killer.

PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. loading...

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. loading...

Xcel says Sherco Solar 1 is the first phase of a larger, 710 megawatt solar installation scheduled to be completed in 2026 near Becker and that will be one of the largest solar installations in the Upper Midwest. The more than 1,500 adult sheep and hundreds of lambs will remain at the Clear Lake site throughout the summer and into fall.

PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. PHOTO courtesy of Xcel Energy. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus