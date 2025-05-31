Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota energy facility is getting a boost from some unlikely workers. Nearly 2,500 sheep are flooding Xcel Energy's Sherco Solar Site in Clear Lake. The sheep will help manage vegetation at the site by grazing on native, pollinator-friendly forage.
The grass and bush management is vital for any solar installation, so operators on site can access the equipment for maintenance and inspections. Xcel Energy says the Foley raised sheep are an environmentally friendly alternative to gas-powered mowing equipment and can also help remove invasive species and reduce the need for weed killer.
Xcel says Sherco Solar 1 is the first phase of a larger, 710 megawatt solar installation scheduled to be completed in 2026 near Becker and that will be one of the largest solar installations in the Upper Midwest. The more than 1,500 adult sheep and hundreds of lambs will remain at the Clear Lake site throughout the summer and into fall.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff