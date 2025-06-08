MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is continuing to reduce carbon emissions as it moves towards its goal of 100% carbon-free electricity. In its 20th annual Sustainability Report, the energy company announced carbon emissions from electricity are 57% below 2005 levels.

Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel says the company remains steadfast in its commitment to provide reliable, affordable, sustainable, and safe energy, and they are proud of the progress they have made toward their carbon-free goal.

Xcel Energy established its carbon reduction plan in 2018 with the goal of providing customers with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

