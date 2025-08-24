MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can give back to your community with an annual event in September. Xcel Energy is inviting the public to sign up for its 15th Annual Day of Service, taking place September 11th through the 13th. Volunteers can sign up for one of over 40 nonprofit projects across Minnesota. There are two projects in St. Cloud. The Centracare Health Foundation Fall Clean-up takes place on the 11th and asks volunteers to help with a variety of duties like mulching, blowing out rock beds, and washing windows at the Gorecki Guest House.

Get our free mobile app

There is also Packing Art Kits with the Paramount Center for the Arts on September 12th, where you can build kits of art supplies for Anna Marie's Alliance, Pathways4Youth, and 180 Degrees Youth Shelter. Xcel Energy's Day of Service is its largest volunteer effort.

What is the community impact of the Day of Service?

Last year, the day saw 2,200 people contribute 7,900 hours of volunteer work benefiting over 100 nonprofits and generated an economic impact of more than $260,000.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker