Power Outages Reported in Central MN in the Wake of Strong Storms

Image Credit: fre sonneveld via unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A wave of strong storms pushed through the St. Cloud metro area Monday afternoon, bringing heavy downpours to the region.

A number of power outages are being reported in the St. Cloud and Waite Park area that are affecting nearly 4,000 Xcel Energy customers. The outages were reported just after 1:00 p.m.

Xcel says there are dozens of outages and crews are working to get the electricity repaired as soon as possible.

Xcel says restoration times could be up to 8:00 p.m.

 

