MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is commemorating a milestone anniversary. The energy company's foundation is celebrating twenty-five years of giving back to the communities the company serves.

Since 2001, the Xcel Energy Foundation has invested over $160 million in community organizations, more than $82 million in cumulative grant funding to local non-profits, and $73.6 million in contributions from Xcel Energy Employees and retirees through gift matching and volunteer-driven giving programs. Last year, the foundation invested $5.4 million and supported 151 non-profits in Minnesota alone.

Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota President Bria Shea says for twenty-five years, the Xcel Energy Foundation has been dedicated to strengthening communities and supporting organizations that make a meaningful impact every day, and the milestone reflects a shared commitment to supporting resilient communities.

Other 2025 Minnesota highlights include 1,100 job placements in STEM careers, 11,000 trees planted, offsetting seven tons of carbon emissions, and 39,000 employee volunteer hours. Overall, employees contributed over 96,000 volunteer hours with almost 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the company's eight-state service area.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

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