WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Operations have officially begun at a new utility service center. Xcel Energy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at its newly opened service center at 3683 5th Street South in Waite Park. The new facility allows Xcel Energy to grow its workforce and improve efficiency to respond to electric and gas outages. It also expands material storage and replaces the smaller service center on 3rd Street North. The new facility includes vehicle storage, the main service center, and a fleet service building, and has close to 80 employees based there, along with about 85 vehicles. The old service center building and property are being retained and will be repurposed for future use.

