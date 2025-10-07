MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is looking to build the first-of-its-kind energy storage system across the state. The utility company is proposing to build a battery storage system across Minnesota to optimize the state's energy grid and help the company meet the growing demand for electricity. Xcel Energy will be presenting the "Capacity Connect" proposal to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Xcel will install up to 200 megawatts of battery storage resources at strategic locations on the energy grid by 2028. The utility company plans to place batteries at local businesses, commercial or industrial sites, or non-profits. Host sites would receive direct payments for participating in the program.

How many batteries would be at each business?

Each location will have about one to three megawatts of storage, each about the size of a shipping container. Xcel says the distributed energy will help Xcel meet increasing demand, maintain reliable service for customers, maximize the efficiency of existing infrastructure, and support local jobs. Xcel will integrate the battery storage system into its system operations, charging them during times when energy is inexpensive and distributing that energy to customers during periods of peak demand. The battery storage network would help Xcel reach its goal of the installation of 600 megawatts of power storage by the end of 2030, as a part of the approved Upper Midwest Energy Plan.

