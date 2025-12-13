MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- With temperatures hitting single digits and into the sub-zero range, Xcel Energy is offering tips on how to save power over the winter months. Xcel says winter heating can account for about half of an average customer's monthly energy costs.

What can I do to help cut heating costs?

The company says there are a number of things you can do to cut costs, such as:

--Reducing the thermostat by just one degree can lower energy bills by up to 3%.

--Use a programmable thermostat based on daily routines.

--Open drapes and blinds to maximize direct sunlight heat.

--Running ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling.

--Ensure exterior doors and windows are fully closed, and use a window sealing kit where necessary to prevent heat loss.

--Changing out dirty furnace filters to promote better airflow.

What about home safety?

Xcel Energy is also encouraging customers to stay safe by preparing their home for an energy emergency by doing things like:

--Keeping the natural gas meter clear to avoid a dangerous buildup of pressure in gas lines.

--Use range hood ventilation when cooking.

--Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors or replace batteries in existing detectors.

--Build a home emergency kit with a flashlight, battery-powered radio or television, batteries, a non-electric alarm clock, bottled water, nonperishable food, a manual can opener, a backup phone charger, and a first aid kit in it.

You can find more safety and home energy saving tips, or learn about payment plans or energy assistance programs on Xcel Energy's website.

