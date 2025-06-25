COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The new Xcel Energy Cold Spring substation will take another step forward at Wednesday night's city council meeting. The Cold Spring City Council will vote on approving the request by Xcel Energy to consolidate three lots into one parcel in the westwind development.

What Other Steps Have Been Taken for the New Substation?

The power company plans to demolish the existing substation on Highway 23 and build a new one. In order to do so, they purchased the two vacant lots next to the current substation. The Planning Commission held a public meeting on the consolidation already and is recommending approval. The council approved Xcel's conditional use permit to purchase the two lots back in January, and a special use permit in March to pave the way for Xcel Energy to build the new substation.

