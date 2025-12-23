COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Revitalization efforts for a Central Minnesota park will continue into next year. For three years, ROCORI FFA students have been working to clean up Cold Spring's Lookout Park and bring it back to life. They have been removing buckthorn, cleaning graffiti, and clearing hiking paths.

What is the next step for 2026?

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, the council will hear from the Stearns Conservation District (SCD) about partnering with the city to remove more buckthorn on the north side of Highway 23 through a controlled burn. After the burn, the site would be seeded with a mix of grasses and wildflowers. SCD has received a grant that would potentially cover up to 90% of the costs for the controlled burn.

There would also need to be two additional controlled burns in the next 10 years. The council will vote on approving the controlled burns, or if more information is needed before moving forward with the project. The estimated cost of the project is $3,700.00.

