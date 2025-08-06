COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- You can support Cold Spring businesses for three days starting on Thursday with an original event. Gnome on the Roam will have people visiting Cold Spring businesses to find the hidden gnomes for a chance to get entered into a prize drawing featuring gifts from participating businesses.

How do you win the prizes?

Once you find a Gnome at a participating location, they will punch your Gnome Card. Ten or more punches gets you into the prize drawing. Gnome on the Roam is sponsored by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber Administrator Roseann Baisley says the chamber is always looking for fun ways to promote the town:

"Some of our businesses have fun making gnomes and have them out there, so I'm like, why don't we do something fun with the gnomes since we have some businesses that love to get creative with making their own, and started doing a little research and trying to figure out how to put this together, got togehter with a few of our businesses and said okay this is what I'm thinking what do you guys think and how can we expand this so they helped me kind of figure out those final little details."

She says the event will be fun for adults and kids alike, and businesses will have discounts, giveaways, snacks, and some surprises too.

Baisley says some of the gnomes may be hard to find:

"And there might be some that they could be a little tricky, and the gnome might move during the three days as well, so you know if you have a friend like Timmy goes there and he says oh I found it in the corner well the next day that gnome might have moved to another spot so that's why their gonna have a little fun with it."

Are there ways to get your card punched besides finding a gnome?

Baisley says people can get bonus punches on their Gnome Card by making a purchase or appointment at a participating business or sharing a photo with the gnome on social media. Gnome on the Roam runs from Thursday through Saturday in Cold Spring. The fourteen businesses participating in Gnome on the Roam are:

Carstar Precision Collision

Cold Spring Bakery

Cold Spring Country Store

Crave Nutrition

Falcon National Bank (Richmond)

Glimmer

Little Sister's Antiques

Magnifi Financial

Purpose Nutrition

Red River Inn

Red Truck Ice Cream

Tiny Treasures

Vintage Lane Decor & More

Wenner's Do-It-Best Hardware

