COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A new apartment complex could be on the way for the city of Cold Spring. The Cold Spring City Council will vote on a rezoning ordinance and special use permit at Wednesday's meeting for Alliance Land and Development.

Alliance plans to purchase the property at 625 14th Avenue South to build a new 68 unit appartment building. Currently, the property is zoned C-3 Highway Commcercial so Alliance is requesting it to be rezoned to R-3 High Density Residential. The special use permit is needed because the city requires the permit anytime an apartment complex with more than 24 units is to be built.

The permit allows the council to put conditions on the approval if there is anything they would like to see the builder provide. There is no timeline yet for when construction could potentially start.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures