Residents Invited To Weigh In On Cold Spring’s Tax Levy Plans
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota city will set its public tax levy meeting date on Wednesday night. The Cold Spring City Council will vote on setting the city's public tax levy hearing for December 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the Cold Spring City Hall. The tax levy itself is expected to go up 6.56% but the levy rate will only go up 3.32%. The city says as the tax base grows, there are more properties to divide the increase, and the tax base increased 5.69%. However, the city does not factor in market increases, only increases from new construction, which is why the levy rate is only expected to go up the 3.32%. The tax levy will be discussed at the December 10th meeting, and public input will be allowed prior to the council voting on the final budget and levy.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names
Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT