Xcel Energy Looking To Expand Cold Spring Substation

Xcel Energy Looking To Expand Cold Spring Substation

Cold Spring City Hall. (Dan DeBaun, WJON)

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is looking to expand its substation in Cold Spring. At Wednesday night's Cold Spring City Council Meeting, the council will vote on a conditional use permit which would allow Xcel Energy to buy two lots that sit between the current substation and the Cold Spring Record.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The lots are currently zoned as C-3 Commercial District which does not allow for utility substations. Xcel says the substation needs to be upgraded to address reliability and increase its ability to handle load growth in the Cold Spring area.

The Planning Commission has already approved the zoning amendment which would allow substations and let the city put conditions on the property.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Filed Under: cold spring city council, Cold Spring Record, Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy substation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON