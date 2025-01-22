Xcel Energy Looking To Expand Cold Spring Substation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is looking to expand its substation in Cold Spring. At Wednesday night's Cold Spring City Council Meeting, the council will vote on a conditional use permit which would allow Xcel Energy to buy two lots that sit between the current substation and the Cold Spring Record.

The lots are currently zoned as C-3 Commercial District which does not allow for utility substations. Xcel says the substation needs to be upgraded to address reliability and increase its ability to handle load growth in the Cold Spring area.

The Planning Commission has already approved the zoning amendment which would allow substations and let the city put conditions on the property.

