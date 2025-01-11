Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A local skiing destination has made the list of top ski slopes in the state. Powder Ridge located just outside of Kimball off of Highway 15 has been picked as one of the top three kid and family-friendly ski areas by Explore Minnesota.

Why was Powder Ridge picked?

Powder Ridge was picked because of its offerings of different skill level runs, a snow tube area, and options for kids besides skiing for when they get bored. The other two top family ski areas are Andes Tower Hills in Kensington and Mount Kato Ski Area in Mankato.

What other categories were looked at?

Explore Minnesota also rated the Closest Mountain Experience, the Most Beginner-Friendly, Great All-Around Snow Activities, Most Unique, and Great Onsite Lodging for Minnesota ski areas.

