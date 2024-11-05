Award Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota

PORTLAND, MAINE (WJON News) -- An award-winning brewing company is expanding its reach to include Minnesota. Allagash Brewing Company will begin to offer its beers in Minnesota starting this month.

Allagash Brewing Company Allagash Brewing Company loading...

The brewery has partnered with Clear River Beverage Company to distribute in the 15 counties surrounding the Twin Cities. Allagash Sales Director Josh Fruchtman says while their home in the northeast continues to be critical for them they are looking forward to strengthening its ties in the Midwest and adding to Minnesota's rich brewing history. Allagash will offer its flagship beer, Allagash White, which recently won a gold medal at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival.

Get our free mobile app

Allagash Brewing Company Allagash Brewing Company loading...

Other offerings will include their beers Tripel, Curieux and their seasonal House Series that includes Ski House, Surf House, and Haunted House. Allagash Brewing Company was founded in Portland, Maine by James Beard Award winner Rob Tod in 1995 and is dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world and giving back to the community.

Allagash Brewing Company Allagash Brewing Company loading...

Allagash Brewing Company Allagash Brewing Company loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

[gallery gallerytitle="10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned" galleryid="65:549107"]