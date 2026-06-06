TOWN BALL ROUNDUP - FRIDAY JUNE 5TH

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

The Springers out-hit the Lightning seven to six, including a home run. Their starting pitcher was Zach Femrite. He threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr closed it out with two innings of relief. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, who went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Brady Olson went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Jack Arnold went 2-4. Brady Klehr went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Drew Bulson went 1-4 and Jeron Terres had a walk.

The Lightning starting pitcher was I. Biehn threw seven innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Colbe Tappe threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Jerome Piepkorn, who went 3-5 for two RBIs, and Colbe Tappe went 1-4 with a double, one walk, and he scored a run. Nate DeChaine went 1-3 with a walk, Blaine Hardy went 1-2 with two walks and Matt Caperson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 BUFFALLO BULLDOGS 3

The Martins out-hit the Bulldogs eight to seven, including three home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, who threw five innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw four innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen, who went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, had a walk, and scored two runs. Mike Schlangen went 1-1 with a home run for two RBIs, and Bryan Schlangen went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-5 with a double and a stolen base, and Tanner Arceneau went 1-2. He was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-5, Brady Goebel went 1-3, Tate Winter went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Nolan Rueter had a walk.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Taylor Norrissette. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. J. Weber threw three innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by JD O’Donnell, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Colton Haight went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Calvin James went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Tommy Eckstein went 1-3. Broc Mutterer went 2-4, and Justin Johnson had two walks, and he scored a run.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 14 SARTELL STONE PONIES 10

The Anglers out-hit the Stone Ponies twelve to eight, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Jame Fry. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Justin Cornell threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and one strikeout. Joe Rathman threw three innings to close it out. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Ethan Knutson, who went 3-6 for three RBIs and scored one run. Eric Fouquette went 3-6 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored four runs. Gabe Nathe went 1-4 for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Derek Gagle went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Kyler Kitzberger went 2-5, and he scored a run; Jacob Dinkel had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Stone Ponies' starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler. He threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Fischer gave up one hit, four runs, and three walks, and Isaac. Lizarraga threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Isaac Lizarraga, who went 2-4 for three RBIs, and he had a stolen base, and Miles Simonsen went 1-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Levi Frieler went 1-3 for two RBIs; he had a walk and scored a run, and Brenden Boesen was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Liam Moreno went 3-6 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Coleen O’Connell went 1-4, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run and Dan O’Connell had four walks, and he scored two runs. Braden Dykhuizen went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Justin Lahr went 1-4.

OPOLE BEARS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Bears out-hit the Black Sox, seven to three, including two doubles and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Sam Butler, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Tate Lange closed it out with one inning of relief, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears' offense was led by Drew Lange, who went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base and one walk. Masyn Patrick went 3-4 with a double for one RBI, and he had two walks. Alex Lange went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Brodi Huls had three stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki had a walk, and Jordan Schmitz had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Jaden Norby. He threw six innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, seven walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning; he gave up four hits, two runs, and two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Mason Tautges, Carter Neuenschwander, and C. Williams; they all went 1-3, and Matt Johnson had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 16 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 6

The Brewers out-hit the Knights sixteen to eight, including three home runs, two doubles, and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Beckett Stimpson, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, six runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. A. Runs threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers' offense was led by Adam Leininger. 3-4 with two home runs for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Jonah DeJon went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and Tate Herman went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn went 3-5 with two doubles for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. S. Flaten went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs; Caleb Briggman was credited with a RBI, and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-3, and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-5, and he scored a run. C. Aides went 1-1, and he scored a run. Jordan Leininger was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Knights' starting pitcher was Dylan Marciulionis. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. E. Agaard threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, and one walk. C. Gustafson threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Knights' offense was led by M. Vosges, who went 2-4 for three RBIs, and Max Sickler, who went 2-4 for an RBI. Isaiah Bremen was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and Bryce Erickson was credited with a RBI. Cory Schmidt went 2-4, and he scored two runs, and TJ Johnson scored a run. Bryce Hipp went 1-3 with a walk, and Griffin Stiel went 1-3.

ST. NICOLAS NICKS 9 EVW HAWKS 6

The Nicks and the Hawks both collected nine hits, including a double and a home run. The Nicks' starting pitcher was Keenan Dingman, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four runs, one run, six walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Weismann threw one inning to close it out. He gave up five hits, two walks, and recorded a strikeout.

The Nicks' offense was led by Keenan Dingmann, who went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored one run. Lincoln Luther went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI and one stolen base. Connor Lincoln went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln was hit by a pitch, stole a base, walked, and scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 2-4, Andrew Rausch went 1-5, and Caiden Braun had two stolen bases and he had two walks.

The Hawks' starting pitcher was Chris Garner. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts. J. Abbott threw three innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Riley Geislinger threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two walks, one run, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Geislinger threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks' offense was led by Tripe McCann, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, one walk, and scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 2-5 for two RBIs, and Riley Geislinger went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Wyatt Moehrle went 1-5 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Ty Sanderson went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Carter Scheeler went 1-4 with two stolen bases, and he had a walk. Blake Glenz had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Owen Nystedt had two walks, and he scored a run, and Mitch Lipinski had a walk.

LITCHFIELD BLUES 11 KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

The Blues were out-hit by the Express seven to five. The starting pitcher was Joey Hyde for the Blues; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded strikeouts. The rest of the Blues' stats got off on the box score.

The Express starting pitcher was Riley Blanc. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Johnson threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Joe Hess threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, who went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Adam Beyer went 1-4 with a home run for one RBI, and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt and Brooks Marquardt both went 1-4, and each scored a run. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-2, and Joe Hess was credited with two RBIs.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 8 NLS TWINS 6

The Pirates were out-hit by the Twins, eight to five. They collected three doubles, and they were aided by three walks. Their starting pitcher was Bennett Evans. He threw four innings, gave up six hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Spencer Eisenbraun threw two innings; he gave up a hit, one walk, and one run.

The Pirates' offense was led by Luke Johnson, who went 1-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored one run. Drew Tangen went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Reed Johnson and Eric Paulson both had a walk, and each scored a run, and Payton Hemmesch had two walks and scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was. Alex Hoppe threw four innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, five runs, and five walks. Sam Etterman threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Braeden Fagerlie, who went 1-2 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored a run, and Aiden Paulson went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 1-5 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Sam Etterman went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Jett Salonek and Alex Hoppe both went 1-2, and each scored a run. Easton Musterman went 1-3 for an RBI, Hunter Magnuson went 1-5, Jake Rambos was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Abram Nelson scored a run.

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