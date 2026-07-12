TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(SATURDAY)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Brewers outhit the Clippers twelve to four, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly, and seven players who collected hits. Their starting pitcher, Reed Pfannesstein, threw a gem; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Jordan Picka; he went 3-3 with a double for one RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Logan Adams went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. JT. Harren went 1-5 for an RBI, and Ethyn Fruth went 2-5 with a stolen base and scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-4, Max Kiffmeyer went 1-5 with a double, one stolen base, he had a walk, and he scored a run, Jake Stalboerger and Dan Zeiher both scored a run.

The Clippers' starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger; he threw eight innings, gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dan Berg; he went 2-4 with a double. Kevin Kramer went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run; Landon Neiman went 1-3 with a stolen base and had a walk, and Matt Geislinger had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Royals outhit the Flames nine to four, including a home run and six players earning RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Cooper Notch; he went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Tyler Prom went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Dalton Thelen went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Grady Notch went 1-2 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Goose Hadley went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Jack Boos went 1-2, and he scored two runs.

The Flames' starting pitcher was Kyle Zierden; he threw five innings, gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Gunderman threw one inning; he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames' offense was led by Drew Cramlet, who went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Cody Fourne went 2-3 with a double, and Ethan Navatril went 1-3 with a double. Owen Gunderman had a walk and I. French scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 AITKIN STEAM 3

The Black Sox outhit the Steam twelve to five, including a double and a hit batter. Their starting pitcher was Jadin Norby; he threw two innings, gave up two hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Neuswander threw seven innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges, who went 2-4 for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 3-5 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 3-5, and Trevor Sawyer was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ben Millard went 1-5 for an RBI, and Bryan Benson went 2-5 and scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thor Dunham; he threw four innings, gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Paulbeck threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. John McGuire issued two walks, and Z. Ehnstrom threw two innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Zach Ehnstrom; he went 1-3 for an RBI, and Landon Janzen was credited with an RBI, and he had two walks and scored a run. Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-3 with a double; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored a run. Jack McGuire, John McGuire, and Mike Olson all went 1-4, and Drew Paulbeck scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Lumberjacks and the Eagles both collected nine hits; they did collect two home runs, a triple, and a double, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Drew Beier; he went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Chuck Hackett went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 2-5 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Joe Zwicki went 2-5 with a home run, three RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Trey Emmerich went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Wyat Zwicki was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored three runs; Alex Dietl had two walks, and he scored a run, and Alex Foss had two walks.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Brandon Carlson; he threw five innings, gave up three hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw two innings; he gave up six hits, nine runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Grant Paffrath; he went 2-4 for two RBIs and a run scored, and Brandon Carlson went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Chi Schneider went 2-5 with a double; he had a walk and scored a run, and Nathan Meyer went 2-3 with a stolen base. Jordan Wosmek went 1-3, Nathan Beier went 1-2, and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2

The Eagles were outhit by the Silver Streaks five to three; they did have three hit batters and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher, Jordan Wosmek, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Nathan Meyer was credited with an RBI. Brandon Carlson went 2-3, and N. Meyer was credited with an RBI. Chi Schneider was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Grant Paffrath was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-2, and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Kyle Holm; he threw six innings, gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silver Streaks offense was led by Caden Sand; he went 2-2 with a double; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Funk and Brandon Holm both went 1-3, and Carter Schiffler was credited with an RBI. Owen Funk went 1-4, and Kyle Holm had a walk.

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(THURSDAY/FRIDAY)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 ST. ANTHONY HOGS 6

The Springers were outhit by the Hogs thirteen to eight; they did collect two doubles and two sacrifice flies. The starting pitcher was Brady Klehr; he threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers' offense was led by Nolan VanLoy; he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Brady Schafer went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brad Olson went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Brady Klehr had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. BJ. Huls went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Joe Dempsey went 2-4, and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Cal Heying and Blake Kelly both had a walk, and he each scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hogs was Jack Drange. He threw five innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Ash threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Mack threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hogs' offense was led by Tyler Johnson; he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Nicho Roessler went 2-5 for an RBI. Lincoln Urdahl went 1-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sully Jahnke went 3-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kris Long went 1-4 with a walk, and Dimarco Cognetta went 1-4 with a stolen base. Axel Bauman and Jack Hagen both went 1-2, Nick Zezalka had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Ryan Ferkinhoff had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Royals outhit the Martins thirteen to six, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly, and eight players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Jokela closed it out with two innings of relief; he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Kyle Budde; he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-4 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Goose Hadley went 2-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored one run. Dalton Thelen went 2-5 for an RBI and scored a run, and Cole Schmitz went 1-5 for an RBI and scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-5, and Eli Rossman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 1-5, and Grady Notch went 1-4.

The Martins' starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen. He threw three innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Bauman threw three innings; he gave up four hits, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Kurt Schlangen threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martins' offense was led by Brady Goebel, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Kyle Lieser went 1-4, and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau was credited for an RBI, Bryan Schlangen went 1-3 with a walk, Carter Thelen went 1-4, and Tate Winter and Nolan Rueter both had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 16 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4

The Muskies outhit the Anglers fifteen to ten, including five doubles, a sacrifice fly, six walks, and eight who collected hits. Their starting pitcher was John Schumer; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Ritter gave up one run and one walk, and Carson Gross threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Muskies' offense was led by Jace Otto; he went 2-6 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Carson Gross went 2-4 with two doubles for four RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Gavan Schulte went 2-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 3-4 with a double; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and scored four runs. John Schumer went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had two walks, and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs, and Jake Gruebele was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden; he threw 2 1/3 innings, and he gave up six hits, five runs, and one walk. Easton Knealing threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and one walk. Henry Albert threw two innings; he gave up six hits, nine runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Fouquette threw one inning; he retired the three batters he faced.

The Anglers' offense was led by Nick Dinkel, who went 2-3 for an RBI single, a walk, and scored a run, and Easton Knealing went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Jacob Dinkel went 2-4 for an RBI, and Jordan Schueter was credited with an RBI. Gabe Nathe went 2-4 with two runs, and Ethan Knutson went 2-4 and scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-3, and G. Miller was hit by a pitch.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 9 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Saints outhit the Bandits nine to five, including a double, eight walks, and four that were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Jake Ethan; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Psyck threw four innings; he gave up two hits, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Austin Dickmann; he went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs, and Tyler Huls went 3-4 for two RBIs; he had a walk and scored a run. Carter Voss went 2-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Nate Psyck went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Will Ethan went 1-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Chase Lyon had a walk. Tanner Tomasek was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Rolando Ramas and Jacob Worlie both had a walk, and both scored a run, and Brody Ulik had two walks.

The Bandits' starting pitcher was Ryan Groskreutz; he threw six innings, gave up six hits, eight runs, six walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits' offense was led by Josh Groskreutz; he went 1-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-4 for an RBI, and Matthew Moe went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-4, and Kreeden Blomquist had two walks. Gerad Hanle went 1-2 with a walk, and Calen Kirkland had a walk and scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

The Joes were outhit by the Stone Poneys ten to nine; they did collect a home run, two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Joes' offense was led by Tanner Blommer, who went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Tanner Staller went 2-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brandon Bissett went 2-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-3 for an RBI and two walks, and Craig Hern was credited for two RBIs; he had a walk and scored a run. Jon Huebsch went 1-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Sam Schneider went 1-3 with a double and scored a run. Lukas Nyberg went 1-2, and he scored a run; Hunter Blommer had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored a run, and Jonah Anderson scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and four walks. Parker Schultz gave up two hits, four runs, and two walks, and Dan O’Connell threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys' offense was led by Caret Stutsman, who went 2-4 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Calen O’Connell went 1-5 for an RBI and had a stolen base. Austin Lahr went 1-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Levi Frieler went 2-4 and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Parker Schulz was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann went 1-5, and Dan O’Connell went 1-4.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6

The Black Sox outhit the Lakers twelve to six, including a double, a sacrifice fly, seven walks, and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Nate Winter; he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Dommic Ritter threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Owen Fradette; he went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 3-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Carter Neuenschwander went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run. Ben Mettenburg went 1-5 for an RBI, and Mason Tautges was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-5 with a triple, and he scored a run, and Ryan Liebranz was credited with an RBI and had two walks. Addi Dobowey went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Dominic Ritter went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki. He threw four innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Turnquist threw two innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Leintz threw two innings; he gave up a hit, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Jordan Golombiecki; he went 1-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base, and Blake Brown was credited for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Blake Brown was credited for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Turnquist went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Ben Brown went 1-5, and he scored a run. No. 21 went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run; Quentin Dukowitz scored a run; and James Boyle had three walks.

DELANO ATHLETICS 15 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 4

The Athletics outhit the Rivercats thirteen to seven, including nine collecting hits and five walks. Their starting pitcher was AJ. Rasmussen threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Gleason threw one inning to close it out; he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Athletics' offense was led by Gaard Swenson, who went 3-5 for three RBIs and scored three runs. Cade Bruett went 1-3 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Andrew Bruett went 2-4, with two walks, and he scored two runs. Toby Hanson went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Cael Olson was credited with an RBI and scored a run. Ethan Englemann went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and James Otto went 1-2 for an RBI. Michael Reed went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Carson Purke went 1-3 with two walks, Cole Lambert went 1-1 and scored a run, and Carter VanBeusekom had two walks.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs; he threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Thiery threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Josh Tapio, who went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Preston Schlegel went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Samson Schlegel went 1-4 with a double, and Kaden Haselius went 1-1 with a double. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Bryan McCallum had a walk, and he scored a run. Caleb Guzek went 1-1, and he scored a run, and Adam Smith had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 8 REGAL EAGLES 4

The Stars outhit the Eagles nine to seven, including one double, two hit by a pitch, and seven collecting hits. Darion Alexander started; he threw 4 1/23 innings, gave up three hits, two runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one run, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin VerSteeg threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Stars' offense was led by Austin VerSteeg; he went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, and Jack Hendrickson went 2-4 for an RBI. Levi Johnson went 1-2 for an RBI and scored a run, and J. Majerus went 1-2 for an RBI. Darion Alexander went 1-5 and he scored a run, and Caleb Runge had a walk and he scored a run. Connor Erickson went 1-2, and Marc Gruber had two walks and scored a run. Noah Jensen was hit twice by a pitch; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Mitch Gruber went 1-4, and he scored a run; Tyson Metz and Levi Danielson both scored a run.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Shane Rademacher; he threw three innings, gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw five innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who went 1-3 for an RBI and two walks, and Brandon Carlson, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Nate Meyer went 2-3 with two walks and scored a run, and Jordan Wosmek went 1-3 with a walk. Chi Schneider went 1-3 with a double, two walks, and he scored a run, and Luke Knutson went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Grant Paffrath went 1-1, and Derek Dengerud and Aedan Andresen both had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

The Chuckers outhit the Pirates eight to four, including a pair of doubles and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kinger; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by J. Morris; he went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and J. Brown went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Josh Kingery went 1-2 with a double, a stolen base, three walks, and he scored two runs, and Regan Elton went 1-3. David Kingery went 1-4 with a walk, and Jeff Peterson went 1-5. Carson McCain went 1-4 with a walk, and Jaxon Biehm had a walk.

The Pirates' starting pitcher was B. Evans; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. L. Johnson threw three innings; he gave up three hits, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates' offense was led by G. Leusink; he went 2-3 with a double, and G. Bjerk and B. Brant both went 1-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 11 WAHPETON 5

The Mudcats were outhit by the Wahpeton squad fifteen to twelve; they did collect four home runs, two doubles, and seven hits. Their starting pitcher was Gavin Gast; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, four runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Wyatt Tweeted threw three innings; he gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Carson Heinsch, who went 2-4 with two home runs for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Tom Horan went 3-4 with two home runs for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Bryan Wolfgram went 3-5 with two doubles for four RBIs, and Cullen Wilson went 2-5 and scored two runs. Randy Dorsey went 2-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, scored two runs, and David Dorsey went 1-4 with a walk and scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 with a walk, and Blake Olmsted had a stolen base.

The Wahpeton squad's starting pitcher was No. 9; he threw 8 2/3 innings, gave up twelve hits, nine runs, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by No. 7, who went 2-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and No. 1 went 3-5 for an RBI and scored a run. No. 3 and No. 19 both went 2-4, and both scored a run. No. 4 went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and No. 10 went 3-4. No. 5 went 1-5, and he scored a run, and No. 14 went 1-5; No. 16 had two walks.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 15 ALEBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The Panthers out hit the Anglers, fourteen to seven, including three home run, three doubles, six walks and four were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Damon Rademacher, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Eli Gibbs, he went 3-5 with two home runs and a triple for five RBIs and he scored four runs. Nolan Spence went 2-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Spitting went 1-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Petron went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Cameron Jensen went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Gehrig Scheffler went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a walk. Jake Carlson went 2-2 with a double, two walks and he scored three runs. Tyson Dusosky went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Damon Rademacher went 1-4.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Lincoln Rick, he threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hit, fifteen runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Dinkel threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Gabe Nathe, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Henry Albert went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Dinkel went 2-3 and he scored a run. Lincoln Rick went 1-2 with a double, Ethan Knutson and Tyler Cowden both went 1-3.