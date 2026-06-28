TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SATURDAY JUNE 27th

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 5

The Cyclones out-hit the Muskies seven to six, including seven players collecting hits and a big five-run seventh inning. The starting pitcher was Terrance Moody. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Nolan Hemker, who went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Ben Rothstein went 1-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Vince Murn went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Dom Mathies went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Shea Koster and Dakota Banks both went 1-4. Luke Pakkala went 1-4, and he scored a run. Noah Jensen had two walks and scored a run, and Tyler Hemker scored a run.

The Muskies' starting pitcher was John Schumer. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Shroers threw one inning; he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, who went 2-4 with two doubles for an RBI, had a walk, and scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Jacob Merrill had a sacrifice for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Gavan Schulte went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch. Grant Mackenthun went 1-4, and he scored a run. Mateo Segura had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run, and Levi Lampert had two walks, and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6

The Joes out-hit the Anglers ten to five, including a home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Blake Kilansowki, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw one inning; he retired the three batters he faced.

The Joes' offense was led by Lukas Theisen, who went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 2-2 with a home run for an RBI. He had two walks and scored two runs. Tanner Blommer went 3-5 with a double, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett and Tanner Staller both went 1-5 for an RBI, and Jonah Schneider scored a run. Andrew Karls went 2-2 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Lincoln Rick. He threw nine innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Anglers' offense was led by Jordan Schlueter, who went 2-3 with two home runs for five RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch. Nick Dinkel went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run; Henry Albert went 1-5, and he scored a run. Justin Cornell went 1-2, and he scored a run; Lincoln Rick was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Easton Knealing was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson was hit by a pitch, and Kyler Kitzberger had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Martins out-hit the Lakers twelve to eleven, including two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw three innings to close it out. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Leiser, who went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Brady Goebel went 2-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Nolan Rueter went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 3-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Jaylen Arceneau was credited with a RBI. Matt Schlangen and Jaydon Schaefer were both hit by a pitch. Carter Thelen went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Zach Arceneau went 1-2. Alex Baumann was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored four runs, and Avery Schmitz went 1-1. Tate Winter was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Kurt Schlangen scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Noah Stalboerger. He threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Pauls threw four innings he gave up four hits, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Davis Wuertz went 3-5 with a double for an RBI. Noah Stalboerger went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Shane Pauls was credited with an RBI. Matt Lieser went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Isaac Lieser was hit by a pitch. Owen Brick went 1-4, and he scored a run; Mason Welle went 1-1, and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5

The Brewers were out-hit by the Nicks nine to six, including a double, a sacrifice fly, and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw three innings to close it out. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, who went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. JT Harren went 2-5 with a double and a stolen base, and Jake Stoelberger was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Jordan Picka went 1-2 with a double, had a stolen base, two walks, and scored a run. Ethen Fruth went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Harren went 1-2 with a walk. Derrik Orth had three stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Dane Zeiher had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Nicks' starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch; he threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up four hits, five runs, seven walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Keegan Dingman threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Dylan Rausch, who went 2-4 for an RBI, had two stolen bases, and scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Tanner Rausch went 1-4 for an RBI. Keenan Dingmann went 1-3 with a double; he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Jacob Caron went 2-4, and Kaden Rausch went 1-3 with a walk. Connor Lincoln went 1-5, and he scored a run; Alex Foehrenbacher had a walk, and he scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 WATKINS CLIPPERS 7

The Lakers were out-hit by the Clippers, thirteen to eleven, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Austin Lenzmeier. He threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wienke threw 7 1/3 innings; he gave up nine hits, one run, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Colton Fruth, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and he had two walks. Andrew Schmitt went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 2-5 with two doubles, an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored three runs. Rudy Notch went 2-5 for an RBI, and Alex Lenzmeier went 2-5 with a double, and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Austin Lenzemeier had a walk, and he scored two runs. No. 10 went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Clippers' starting pitcher was Matt Geislinger. He threw four innings, gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Dan Berg threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers' offense was led by Landon Neiman, who went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs, had a stolen base, one walk, and scored two runs. Dan Berg went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Max Geislinger went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Carson Geislinger went 1-5. Brenden Ashton went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Lincoln Haugen went 3-5, and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 2-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run, and Kevin Kramer was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Royals out-hit the River Cats five to two, including one double and four big stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, who threw a gem to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one run, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Cru Rogemer, who went 1-3 for an RBI and a stolen base. Caleb Maddox went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz and Jack Boos were both credited with an RBI. Kyle Budde went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Tyler Prom went 1-4. Cooper Notch went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, he scored a run, and Grady Notch scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Cody Thiery. He threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jaxon Kenning went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Adam Smith and Colton Palmer were both hit by a pitch, and Jake Carper and Sam Carper both had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 2

The Saints out-hit the Knights four to one, including a double and five walks. The starting pitcher, Aiden Mueller, threw four innings to earn the win; he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Mueller threw two innings and three innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit, two runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Jackson Peter, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Ethan Mueller went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Payton Winter went 1-2 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ashton Dingmann went 1-3, and Luke Dingmann and Gavin Kampsen both had a walk.

The Knights' starting pitcher was Isaiah Brennan. He threw three innings, gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Trevor Johnson threw three innings; he gave up one run, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Sam Haugen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave p two hits and one run.

The Knights' offense was led by Bryce Erickson, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Isaiah Hasz had a stolen base and a walk. Isaiah Brennan and B. Hipp both had a walk, and both scored a run, and Trevor Johnson had a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 7 PIERZ BULLDOGS 0

The Bears out-hit the Bulldogs seven to one, including six players collecting hits, and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange; he threw a gem, a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up one single, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Dominic Hoika, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Chris Ebenet went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Brodi Huls had three stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Alex Lange went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and a walk. Dierks Opatz went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-5, and he scored a run. Max Posch went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Reese Young. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Link Toops threw three innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts. The Bulldogs' offense was led by Aiden Jansen, who went 1-1.

ANOKA BUCS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Bucs out-hit the Saints nine to eight, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Parker Nedland, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bucs' offense was led by Garret Hoffman, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Hunter Smith went 2-3 for an RBI, and Carter Lessard went 1-4 for an RBI. Trent Fredenburg went 2-5 with a double, and JD Wells went 1-3. Fred Huebner went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Barker went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Mason Konner had a walk.

The Saints' starting pitcher was Chase Lyon. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Breth threw two innings in relief; he gave up two hits.

The Saints' offense was led by Zach Cekalla, who went 2-4 with a stolen base and Tyler Huls went 1-3 with two stolen bases. Logan Harren went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch. Rolando Ramos went 1-3. Austin Dickmann and Tanner Tomasek both went 1-4, Carter Voss went 1-2 with a walk, and Aiden Michal had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 HIBBING MINERS 1

The Mudcats out-hit the Miners five to four, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Carter Stockert, who threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six walks, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Gavin Quade closed it out with 1 1/3 innings of relief; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Carter Houtari, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, stole a base, and had a walk. David Dorsey went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Toby Sales went 2-3 with a double and a stolen base. Alex Rudquist had a walk, and he scored a run, and Tom Horan had a walk, and Carson Heinsch had a stolen base and a walk.

The Miners' starting pitcher was No. 29. He threw four innings, gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded seven strikeouts. Cole Mammenga threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Beau Barry threw one inning; he gave up a walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Minors offense was led by Ethan Ambueti, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk. No. 29 went 1-5 with a double, and Cole Mammenga went 1-4 with a walk. Dakota Kruse went 1-4, No. 20 was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Griffin Dosan was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Beau Barry had a walk.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders