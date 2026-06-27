TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 REGAL EAGLES 1

The Martins out-hit the Eagles six to five, including a triple. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Bauman threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen, who went 1-4 for an RBI and a walk, and Nolan Rueter was credited with an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Carter Thelen went 3-5 with a stolen base, and Brady Goebel went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-4 with a triple, and he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Alex Bauman had a stolen base, and he had two walks. Trevin Lieser had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run, and Matt Schlangen had a stolen base and a walk.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Chris Schneider. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw six innings in relief. He gave up two hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Meyer went 2-4 with a double, and Gabe Rohman had a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Knutson and Chris Schneider both went 1-4, and Brandon Carlson had a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5

The Bandits out-hit the Anglers thirteen to ten in a Sauk Valley League battle. They did collect three doubles; their starting pitcher was Weston Schug, who threw five innings, gave up eight hits, four runs, and recorded one strikeout. Ryan Groskreutz threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bandits' offense was led by Weston Schug, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Andrew Kolbinger went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Hunter Pietrowski went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-4, and he scored a run. Riley Girard went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 2-4 and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-5 with a double, and Kreeden Bloomquist went 2-3 with a walk and scored a run.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Joe Rathman. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. James Frey threw two innings; he gave up four hits, one run, and recorded four strikeouts. Justin Cornell threw one inning; he gave up one hit. Tom Schaupp threw one inning; he gave up six hits and five runs.

The Anglers' offense was led by Justin Cornell, who went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Nick Dinkel went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. He had two walks and scored a run. James Fry went 2-3, and Gabe Nathe went 1-4. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Derek Cagle went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk, and Gavin Miller went 1-4. Tom Schaupp went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs, and Kyler Kitzberger went 1-5.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 DILWORTH RAILDOGS 1

The Brewers out-hit the Raildogs seven to three, including a double, eight walks, and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Zach Lamont. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Greg Noel threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout, and David Ernst threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Rinas threw two innings, gave up one walk, recorded two strikeouts, and Jordan Leininger threw one inning, recording three strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Jonah DeJong, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and a walk. Denver Blinn went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Adam Leininger went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Jordan Leininger was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Carter Ades had three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Tate Hermann was hit by a pitch, and Jackson Glienke had two walks and scored a run.

The Raildogs' starting pitcher was Grant Anderson. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Pugliano threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Anderson threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Linn threw one inning; he gave up two walks and recorded one strikeout.

The Raildogs' offense was led by Kayden Camacho, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Landon Johnson went 1-5. Grant Anderson and Andy Pugliano both went 1-4, and Andrew Linn was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Landon Johnson went 1-5, Dylan Anderson and Luke Kallod both had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 ALBERVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Springers were out-hit by the Anglers, ten to seven; they did collect three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy. He threw four innings, gave up six hits, one run, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Eli Emerson threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Paul Dorr closed it out with two innings in relief. He gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew VanLoy, who went 1-3 with two RBIs, and Drew Bulson went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-3 with a double, Brad Olson went 1-4 with a stolen base, Brady Schafer had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson. He threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers' offense was led by Karter Gruenwald, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Cameron Hogg went 2-5 with a stolen base. CJ. Splettstoesser went 1-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 4-5, and Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch. Ethan Knutson went 1-4 with a walk, Lincoln Rick had three walks, Gabe Nathe was hit by a pitch, and Gavin Miller had a walk.

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RAYMOND ROCKETS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

The Rockets were out-hit by the Rockies, thirteen to seven; they did collect a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jase Dirksen, who threw eight innings. He gave up thirteen hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cooper Dack threw one inning; he recorded three strikeouts.

Rockets' offense was led by Tyler Steen, who went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Mike Jeseritz was credited with two RBIs. Ian Koosman went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Brady Klnetz went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 1-4, and he scored a run; Eli Nelson went 1-4, and he scored a run. Isaac Call went 1-4, and Cooper Dack had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Rockies' starting pitcher was Jake Brinker. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw four innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas, who went 3-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Tyler Lardy went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Evan Acheson went 1-2 for an RBI. Brady Linn went 2-4 for an RBI, and Brady Weber went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Christian Bergeron and Carter Simon both went 2-4, and each scored a run, and Jake Brinker went 1-2.

SOBIESKI SKIS 9 AVON LAKERS 6

The Skis out hit the Lakers eleven to ten, including five doubles, a sacrifice fly, and they put up six runs in the seventh inning. Their starting pitcher was Dusty Parker, who threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Riley Czech threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Collin Kray threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Jake Kapphahn, who went 1-4 with a double for three RBIs and a walk, and Riley Czech went 2-3 for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. Hudson Filippi went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Colin Kray went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 3-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1-3 with a double, and he had a walk. Zach Opatz went 1-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Dusty Parker went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Reese Gregory. He threw four innings, giving up three hits and one walk. Elliot Burnett threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Nolan Dumonceaux threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit and one walk. Abe Kalthoff threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Elliot Burnett, who went 3-5 for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, and had a walk. Ryan Janzen went 2-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-3 and was hit by a pitch. Elian Mezquita went 1-5 with a double, and he scored a run. Tyler Fredricks had a walk, and he scored a run, and Reese Gregory had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 ANOKA BUCS 1

The Saints and the Bucs both collected seven hits; they did collect a double and played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Luke Illies. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout. Will VanBeck threw two innings to earn the win; he gave up one walk and recorded two strikeouts.

The Saint offense was led by Jackson Peter, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Peyton Winter went 1-3 for an RBI. Luke Ilies went 2-3, and he scored a run, and Will VanBeck went 1-1, and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-2 with a walk, Ashton Dingmann went 1-2, and Gavin Kampsen had a walk.

The Bucs starting pitcher was Austin Lang. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bucs offense was led by Hunter Smith, who went 1-3 with a triple for an RBI, and Louis Herling was hit by a pitch. Will Czech went 2-4, and Garret Hoffman went 2-3. Fred Huebner went 1-4, and Trent Fredenburg went 1-3.

REGAL EAGLES 2 ATWATER CHUCKERS 1

The Eagles out-hit the Chuckers six to five, including a double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher, Gabe Rohman, threw a gem; he threw nine innings, gave up five hits, one run, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Chi Schneider, who went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Derek Dengerud went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brandon Carlson went 1-3, and he scored a run; Shane Rademacher had a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-4, and Luke Knutson had a walk.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Josh Kingery. He threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dave Kingery threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Brody Straumann, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk. Josh Kingery and Jack Peterson both went 1-4 with a double. E. Kopel went 1-2, and he scored a run. David Kingery was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Jaxon Biehm had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Stars out-hit the Silverstreaks eight to five, including a double. Their starting pitcher was PJ Johnson; he threw five innings, gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Colin Richards threw two innings; he gave up two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw two innings; he gave up a walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stars' offense was led by Matt Gruber, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base, and Austin Friese went 1-2 for an RBI. Jack Majerus went 1-3 with a double, and Levi Johnson went 1-4 with a stolen base and scored a run. PJ Johnson and Cameron Simon both went 1-2, and both scored a run, and Noah Jensen had a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Kyle Holm. He threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Zach Birr, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Logan Funk went 2-4. Owen Funk went 2-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Caden Sand had two walks. Luke Funk, Kyle Holm, and Chad Funk all had a walk.

LORETTO LARKS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Larks out-hit the Express seven to four, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Miles Nablo. He threw six innings, he gave up four singles, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Larks' offense was led by Joshua Koskie, who went 3-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Tyler Mahar went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Ben Leuthner went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Nick Kulseth went 1-4, and he scored a run. Nick Nathe had a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson. He threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Kember threw two innings; he retired the six batters he faced.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Tommy Friesen went 2-4, and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt and Matt Friesen both went 1-4, Ben Johnson had a walk, and Noah Gordon had a stolen base.

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 11 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 1

The Knights out-hit the Saints six to two, including a home run, a double, and three hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Marciulionis, who threw four innings. He gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Cody Gustafson threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and one walk.

The Knights' offense was led by Max Sickler, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Cale Haugen went 1-1 with a double for an RBI. He had two walks and scored a run. Sam Haugen went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored three runs. Isaiah Brennan went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Cory Schmidt was credited with a RBI, and he scored a run. Isaiah Hasz went 1-1; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs. Bryce Erickson went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Bryce Hipp was hit by a pitch.

The Saints' starting pitcher was Aiden Micholski. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, eleven runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Rolando Ramos, who went 1-3, and Connor Breth, who went 1-2. Tanner Tomasek and Brody Ulik both had a walk, and Carter Voss had a walk, and he scored a run.

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