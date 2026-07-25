TOWN BALL ROUNDUP - (THURSDAY/FRIDAY)

(THURSDAY)

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Joes outhit the Bandits thirteen to four, including three triples, a double, and a sacrifice fly. The Joes' starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings; he recorded three strikeouts to close it out.

The Joes' offense was led by Brandon Bissett; he went 3-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 3-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 3-4 with a triple, and he scored two runs; Tanner Blommer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Isaac Benesh went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk; Lukas Theisen went 1-6 for an RBI; he had a stolen base and scored a run; and John Huebsch had a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer; he threw four innings, gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded a strikeout. Hunter Pietrowski threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Riley Girard threw four innings; he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits' offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz; he went 2-4, and Will Thorn went 1-4 with a double. Matt Krenz went 1-3 with a walk, B. Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Kreeden Bloomquist had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 2

The Polecats outhit the Logators eleven to three, including three doubles and a sacrifice fly. The Polecats starting pitcher was Isaiah Terlinden; he threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, two runs, five walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Zac Anderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats' offense was led by Jason Axelberg; he went 3-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brock Holthaus went 2-3 for an RBI; he had a walk and he scored a run, and Cale Holthaus had a walk and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Mike Olson had a walk. Adam Brenny went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Caden King went 1-4.

The Logators' starting pitcher was Charlie Hutchinson; he threw five innings, gave up five hits, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett W.threw three innings; he gave up six hits, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lagators' offense was led by Sam Rieland; he went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jack Puder went 1-4 for an RBI, and Jeff Heuer went 1-3 with a walk. No. 50 had two walks, Tyler Horning had a walk, and No. 39 had two walks and scored a run.

Get our free mobile app

(FRIDAY)

AVON LAKERS 3 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 0

The Lakers outhit the Rebels eight to two, including two doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, who threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters. Reese Gregory threw two innings to close it out; he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Ryan Janzen; he went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. Noah Dumonceaux went 1-4 for an RBI, and Henry Schloe went 2-4 and scored a run. Elliott Burnett went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Kadyn Mork went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-1.

The Rebels' starting pitcher was Jack Schaefer; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaac Hanson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, recorded four strikeouts, and Kraemer threw one inning; he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Jack Tieman, who went 1-4 with a double; Riley DeRosier went 1-3, and Chris Smolke was hit by a pitch.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 4 NISSWA LIGHTNING 3

The Billygoats outhit the Lightning twelve to nine, including a home run, two doubles and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson; he threw four innings, gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Tautges threw seven innings to earn the win; he gave up six hits, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Billygoats' offense was led by Matt Kummet; he went 1-2 with a home run for one RBI, and he had two walks. Braxton Tautges went 2-5 for an RBI, and Ben Thoma went 1-5 for an RBI, and he had a walk. P. Herman went 4-5, scored a run, and Noah Boser went 2-6 with a double and scored a run. Lane Girtz went 1-5 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Suska went 1-5 with a walk, and he scored one run, Matt Tautges had a stolen base, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Kyle Winscher had a walk.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Isiah Biehn; he threw five innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Colbe Tappe threw five innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Kody Ruedisili threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Matt Casperson, who went 3-4 for an RBI and had a walk, and Jeremiah Piepkorn had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Kody Ruedisili went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had two walks, and Nate DeChaine went 3-5; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Nic Kotaska went 1-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Chris Pederson was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Sam Peterson went 1-6, and he scored a run, and Colbe Tappe was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 REGAL EAGLES 2

The Chuckers and the Eagles both collected six hits, they collected ten walks, and they played good defense. Their starting pitcher was Jack Peterson; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. David Kingery threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Jack Peterson; he went 2-4 for three RBIs, and he had a walk. Jaxon Biehm went 2-4, and David Kingery went 1-4 with a walk and scored a run. Brody Straumann went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery had five walks, and Jon Broman had two walks.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Shane Rademacher; he threw five innings, gave up four hits, two runs, six walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who went 1-3 with a double and he had a walk, and Nate Meyer went 1-3 for an RBI and he had a walk. Brandon Carlson went 1-3 for an RBI, and Shane Rademacher went 1-2. Luke Knutson went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Brayden Skindelien had a walk, and Gabe Rohman scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

The Black Sox were outhit by the Riverdogs nine to eight; they did collect three doubles, one sacrifice fly and six walks. Kaden Tautges threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs. He had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI; he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored three runs. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4 for an RBI, and Owen Fradette had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Mason Tautges went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Iver Papke went 1-4, Nate Mettenburg had a walk, and Bentley Ritter scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Keaton Nelson; he threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, and four walks. Grayson Suska threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Riverdogs' offense was led by Tyler Jendro, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Kirk Yourczek went 2-5. Jaden Albright and Ryan Snyder both went 1-4, and Keaton Nelson went 1-4 with a walk. Joe Gaida went 1-3 with a walk, Steve Hoff went 1-5, Drew Yourczek had two walks, and Hunter Young scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Hawks outhit the Gussies nine to five, including one double, six stolen bases, and eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Geislinger; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Hawks' offense was led by Carter Scheeler; he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 2-4 for an RBI, and Tyler Sanderson was credited with an RBI; he had a stolen base and scored a run. Riley Geislinger went 2-4, and Tripp McCann went 1-4. Wyatt Moehrle went 1-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Owen Nystedt went 1-3. Carson Schmaltz went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Jack Portner was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base.

The Gussies' starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes; he threw eight innings, gave up nine hits, four runs, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nevin Bloom; he went 1-4 for an RBI, and Trey Toenjes went 1-3 and he scored a run. Zach Meyer, Aaron Fruth and Nate Laudenbach all went 1-4.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 4

The Lakers were outhit by the Rivercats nine to seven; they did collect a sacrifice fly and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Logan Orazam; he threw four innings, gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Mergen threw three innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Tanner threw one inning; he gave up one hit and one run, and Zach Zanetti threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Riley Decker; he went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Zach Zanetti went 2-2 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Matt Bergstrom had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Logan Orazem was credited for two RBIs. Ben Clapp went 2-5 with two stolen bases, and he scored three runs, and Nate Zander went 1-4 with a walk. Grant Mergen went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he had a walk; Luke Goetz was credited for an RBI, and Brady Scanlon had a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Malachek had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Rivercats was Ty Carper. He threw seven innings; he gave up five hits, eight runs, seven walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Colten Palmer threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Trent Throolin, who went 1-4 for two RBIs and scored a run. Zach Okonek went 1-4 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Callen Henkemeyer went 1-4 with a double; he had a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Haselius, Jake Carper, and Sam Carper all went 1-4. Ty Carper went 3-5, Bryan McCallum had a walk and scored a run, and Al Smith had a walk.

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer