TOWN BALL ROUND UP

(THURSDAY JULY 2ND)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Clippers were outhit by the Brewers eight to four; they did collect one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher, veteran lefty Dan Berg, threw a gem; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Clippers' offense was led by Landon Neiman; he went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Matt Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brendon Ashton went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Gavin Mathies went 1-3, and he scored a run; Kevin Kramer had a stolen base, and he had a walk and Xander Willner scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren; he threw seven innings, gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning; he gave up two walks.

The Brewers' offense was led by JT Harren; he went 3-4 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Stalboerger went 1-4 with a double, and Josh Lanctot went 1-3 and was hit by a pitch. Derrik Orth and Ethyn Fruth both went 1-4, Logan Adams went 1-3, and Reed Pfannenstein was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 FARMING FLAMES 3

The Martins were outhit by the Flames ten to six; they did collect three doubles, a sacrifice fly, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-4 for an RBI; he had three stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Tate Winter had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Thelen went 1-4 for an RBI. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Devon Schaefer scored a run. Nolan Rueter had a walk and scored a run, and Tanner Arceneau had a stolen base and a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher was Cameron Miller; he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Zierdan threw two innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames' offense was led by Cameron Miller; he went 3-4 for an RBI, and Isaac Nett went 1-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Owen Sunderman went 1-4 for an RBI. Bennett Hylla went 2-5, and he scored two runs, and Carson Holthaus went 1-4. Will Mergen went 1-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Tylor Schroeder had a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Eagles were outhit by the Pirates, with six players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath; he threw five innings, gave up five hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout, and Jordan Wosmek gave up two walks. Brayden Skindelien threw for innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Grant Paffrath, who went 1-2 for an RBI. Brandon Carlson went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Chi Schneider had a walk and scored a run. Brayden Skindelien and Luke Knutson both went 1-4.

The Pirates' starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded ten strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw three innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pirates' offense was led by Grayson Fuchs; he went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had two walks. Grady Fuchs went 2-3 with a walk, and Drew Tangen went 1-4. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-2, B. Bruntlett went 1-1, Reed Johnson, Garrett Lusinek and Sam Oehrlein all had a walk. Nate Meyer went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Saints outhit the Rangers, thirteen to one, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt; he threw four innings to earn the win, gave up one single, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Eddy Martin closed it out with three innings of relief; he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Drew Peacock, who went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jackson Peter went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored one run. Ethan Mueller went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Ashton Dingmann went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Gabe Owners went 3-4 with three doubles, and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-2, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-3 and scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-2 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Chris Mastree was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base, Lou Zar had two stolen bases, and Casey Lenarz scored a run.

The Rangers' starting pitcher was Josh Macleedanz; he threw two innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, and two walks. Brayden Vanderbeek threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Hemingson went 1-3 to lead their offense.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 17 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 8

The Mudcats outhit the Hurricanes twenty-one to seven, including seven doubles, and six players were credited for RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Jacoby Nold; he threw three innings, gave up three hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Rudquist threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Quad threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Cullen Wilson threw two innings; he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Carter Houtari; he went 3-6 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Carson Heinsch went 4-6 with two doubles for three RBIs, and he scored four runs. Drew Dorsey went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored two runs. Cullen Wilson went 4-7 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. David Dorsey went 3-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Gavin Gast went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Tom Horan went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Talen Plante was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Hurricanes' starting pitcher was Carter Theilke; he threw two innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Darin Stanislawski threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Hexum threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 10 threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hurricanes' offense was led by No. 10; he went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and he had a walk. Darin Stanislawski went 2-5 for two RBIs, and Alex Hensch was credited with an RBI; he had five walks, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Carter Thielke went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Tosten Mann went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run; Austin Stanislawski went 1-4 with a walk. Alex Hexum had a walk, and Brennan Kort scored a run.

(TRADITIONAL 4TH of JULY GAME)

NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 9 BLUFFTON BRAVES 8

The Millers outhit the Braves thirteen to eight, including two home runs and three doubles. The Millers scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Deshaun Robinson. Their starting pitcher was Austin Maneval; he threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, six runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts. Logan Small threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Millers' offense was led by Logan Small, who went 2-6 with a home run for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Braxton Ehnert went 2-5 with a home run and a double for one RBI. Deshaun Robinson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a stolen base and a walk. Devin Gaudette went 1-4 for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, two walks, and scored two runs. Braxton Ehnert went 1-5 for two RBIs, and Zach Hocking went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch, had a double, and scored a run. Finn Roder went 3-5 with a double, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Brandon Kupfer went 1-3, and Austin Maneval went 1-5.

The Braves starting pitcher was Isaac Hamann; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyson Barthel threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Braves' offense was led by Carson Davis; he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Tyson Barthel went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Isaac Kawlewski went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and No. 9 was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Gabe Geiser went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Wyatt Hamann had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Isaac Hamann was credited for an RBI, Justin Dykhoff went 1-3, and Connor Davis was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

LEGION ROUNDUP

(THURSDAY JULY 2nd)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 14 FOLEY POST 285 4

The Post 254 outhit Post 285 six to four; they were aided by thirteen walks and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Owen Gales; he threw two innings, gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Miller threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 254 offense was led by Griffin Rothstein, who went 1-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, two walks, and he scored three runs. Tavin Gohman went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Gavin Peterson went 1-2 for three RBIs; he had two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Riedeman went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Brady Sabin went 1-1 with three walks, one stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jake Washnieski had two walks, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. P. Perrier went 1-1 with a double, and Nolan Black had a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 285 was Jake Drexler; he threw 1 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, seven runs, nine walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Everett Bemboom threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 285 offense was led by Jake Drexler, who went 1-2 for an RBI and scored a run, and Teddy Rasmussen went 1-3 for an RBI. Noah Gapinski went 1-2 with a walk, and Ben Larson was credited with an RBI. Messiah Vizener went 1-3, and he scored a run; Jared Robinson had a walk, and he scored a run; Easton Wejeiechowksi was hit by a pitch, and Von Murphy had a walk, and he scored a run.

ATWATER BLACK SOX POST 101 2 EVW POST 381/453 0

The Post 101 were outhit by Post 381/453 four to three; their starting pitcher was R. Elton. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Post 101 was led on offense by K. Schroeder; he went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he had a walk. J. Blake went 2-3, and J. Gore had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Gage Degner had a stolen base and a walk, and B. Schroeder scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post 381/453 was Gabe Schmitt. He threw five innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Torii Berg threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Blake Glenz, Torii Berg, and Max Torborg, all of whom went 1-3. Bryce Neiman went 1-2 with a walk, and C. Meierhofer had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 12 PIERZ POST 341 2

The Post 46 outhit Post 341 thirteen to nine; they collected a home run and a double and were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Connor Neu; he threw five innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Preston Romaine threw two innings; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Liam Thoma; he went 3-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Newman went 2-5 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Marshall Zapzalka went 1-4 for an RBI. Ethan Neu went 2-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs, and Connor Posterick went 2-5, and he scored three runs. Ben Anderson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Romaine went 1-4 with a double, and he had a walk, and Connor Neu went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Post 341 starting pitcher was Jackson Thielen; he threw four innings, gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Litke threw two innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Lochner threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Jaxsen Hardy, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Preston Saehr went 2-3 with a triple. Grady Young and Brayden Haberman both went 1-3 with a double, and each scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a double. Bo Woitalla went 1-2 with a walk, and Dan Litke was hit by a pitch.

SUNDAY JULY 5TH

NL SPICER TWINS 10 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 7

The Twins outhit the Lakers eleven to nine; they did collect two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins' offense was led by Cayden Hansen, who went 4-6 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Jake Rambow went 1-4 for two RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch. Sam Etterman went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jordan Ellingson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Alex Hoppe went 2-6 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Mike Danielson went 1-5 for a RBI. Jett Salonek went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run/. Aidan Paulson had a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Logan Fargerlie scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jayden Henjum; he threw one inning, he gave up one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Ruter threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts, and Evan Zimmer threw 2/3 of an inning. Hunter Engelke threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Jeseritz; he went 2-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Luke Ruter went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jared Cortex went 3-5, and he scored two runs, and Hunter Engelke went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly.

MOORHEADS BREWERS 8 DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 2

The Brewers outhit the Rail Dogs nine to six; they had three hit batters, six walks, and three stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Greg Noel; he threw two innings, gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Froemke threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Rinas threw four innings; he gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Glienke threw one inning; he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jordan Leininger threw one inning; he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Rail Dogs starting pitcher was Kayden Camacho; he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he had four strikeouts. Andy Pugliano threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Herian threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rail Dogs' offense was led by Carson Zimmel; he went 1-4 for an RBI and a walk, and Owen Hoffer went 1-5 with a double and scored a run. Alex Anderson went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run. Todd Fuller went 1-3 with a walk. Landon Johnson went 1-3 with two walks, Andrew Linn went 1-4 with a walk, and Dylan Anderson had two walks.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images