Town and Legion Ball Roundup from Holiday Weekend
(THURSDAY JULY 2ND)
WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0
The Clippers were outhit by the Brewers eight to four; they did collect one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher, veteran lefty Dan Berg, threw a gem; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Clippers' offense was led by Landon Neiman; he went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Matt Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brendon Ashton went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Gavin Mathies went 1-3, and he scored a run; Kevin Kramer had a stolen base, and he had a walk and Xander Willner scored a run.
The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren; he threw seven innings, gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning; he gave up two walks.
The Brewers' offense was led by JT Harren; he went 3-4 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Stalboerger went 1-4 with a double, and Josh Lanctot went 1-3 and was hit by a pitch. Derrik Orth and Ethyn Fruth both went 1-4, Logan Adams went 1-3, and Reed Pfannenstein was hit by a pitch.
ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 FARMING FLAMES 3
The Martins were outhit by the Flames ten to six; they did collect three doubles, a sacrifice fly, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.
The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-4 for an RBI; he had three stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Tate Winter had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Thelen went 1-4 for an RBI. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Devon Schaefer scored a run. Nolan Rueter had a walk and scored a run, and Tanner Arceneau had a stolen base and a walk.
The Flames starting pitcher was Cameron Miller; he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Zierdan threw two innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded a strikeout.
The Flames' offense was led by Cameron Miller; he went 3-4 for an RBI, and Isaac Nett went 1-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Owen Sunderman went 1-4 for an RBI. Bennett Hylla went 2-5, and he scored two runs, and Carson Holthaus went 1-4. Will Mergen went 1-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Tylor Schroeder had a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run.
REGAL EAGLES 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1
The Eagles were outhit by the Pirates, with six players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath; he threw five innings, gave up five hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout, and Jordan Wosmek gave up two walks. Brayden Skindelien threw for innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Eagles' offense was led by Josh Beier, who went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Grant Paffrath, who went 1-2 for an RBI. Brandon Carlson went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Chi Schneider had a walk and scored a run. Brayden Skindelien and Luke Knutson both went 1-4.
The Pirates' starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded ten strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw three innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Pirates' offense was led by Grayson Fuchs; he went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had two walks. Grady Fuchs went 2-3 with a walk, and Drew Tangen went 1-4. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-2, B. Bruntlett went 1-1, Reed Johnson, Garrett Lusinek and Sam Oehrlein all had a walk. Nate Meyer went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch.
ELROSA SAINTS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 0
The Saints outhit the Rangers, thirteen to one, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt; he threw four innings to earn the win, gave up one single, and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Eddy Martin closed it out with three innings of relief; he recorded four strikeouts.
The Saints' offense was led by Drew Peacock, who went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jackson Peter went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored one run. Ethan Mueller went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Ashton Dingmann went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Gabe Owners went 3-4 with three doubles, and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-2, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-3 and scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-2 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Chris Mastree was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base, Lou Zar had two stolen bases, and Casey Lenarz scored a run.
The Rangers' starting pitcher was Josh Macleedanz; he threw two innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, and two walks. Brayden Vanderbeek threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Hemingson went 1-3 to lead their offense.
MOORHEAD MUDCATS 17 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 8
The Mudcats outhit the Hurricanes twenty-one to seven, including seven doubles, and six players were credited for RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Jacoby Nold; he threw three innings, gave up three hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Rudquist threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Quad threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Cullen Wilson threw two innings; he recorded four strikeouts.
The Mudcats' offense was led by Carter Houtari; he went 3-6 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Carson Heinsch went 4-6 with two doubles for three RBIs, and he scored four runs. Drew Dorsey went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored two runs. Cullen Wilson went 4-7 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. David Dorsey went 3-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Gavin Gast went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Tom Horan went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Talen Plante was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, and he scored a run.
The Hurricanes' starting pitcher was Carter Theilke; he threw two innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Darin Stanislawski threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Hexum threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 10 threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Hurricanes' offense was led by No. 10; he went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and he had a walk. Darin Stanislawski went 2-5 for two RBIs, and Alex Hensch was credited with an RBI; he had five walks, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Carter Thielke went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Tosten Mann went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run; Austin Stanislawski went 1-4 with a walk. Alex Hexum had a walk, and Brennan Kort scored a run.
(TRADITIONAL 4TH of JULY GAME)
NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 9 BLUFFTON BRAVES 8
The Millers outhit the Braves thirteen to eight, including two home runs and three doubles. The Millers scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Deshaun Robinson. Their starting pitcher was Austin Maneval; he threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, six runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts. Logan Small threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts.
The Millers' offense was led by Logan Small, who went 2-6 with a home run for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Braxton Ehnert went 2-5 with a home run and a double for one RBI. Deshaun Robinson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a stolen base and a walk. Devin Gaudette went 1-4 for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, two walks, and scored two runs. Braxton Ehnert went 1-5 for two RBIs, and Zach Hocking went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch, had a double, and scored a run. Finn Roder went 3-5 with a double, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Brandon Kupfer went 1-3, and Austin Maneval went 1-5.
The Braves starting pitcher was Isaac Hamann; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyson Barthel threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.
The Braves' offense was led by Carson Davis; he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Tyson Barthel went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Isaac Kawlewski went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and No. 9 was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Gabe Geiser went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Wyatt Hamann had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Isaac Hamann was credited for an RBI, Justin Dykhoff went 1-3, and Connor Davis was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
LEGION ROUNDUP
(THURSDAY JULY 2nd)
SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 14 FOLEY POST 285 4
The Post 254 outhit Post 285 six to four; they were aided by thirteen walks and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Owen Gales; he threw two innings, gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Miller threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Post 254 offense was led by Griffin Rothstein, who went 1-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, two walks, and he scored three runs. Tavin Gohman went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Gavin Peterson went 1-2 for three RBIs; he had two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Riedeman went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Brady Sabin went 1-1 with three walks, one stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jake Washnieski had two walks, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. P. Perrier went 1-1 with a double, and Nolan Black had a walk.
The starting pitcher for Post 285 was Jake Drexler; he threw 1 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, seven runs, nine walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Everett Bemboom threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Post 285 offense was led by Jake Drexler, who went 1-2 for an RBI and scored a run, and Teddy Rasmussen went 1-3 for an RBI. Noah Gapinski went 1-2 with a walk, and Ben Larson was credited with an RBI. Messiah Vizener went 1-3, and he scored a run; Jared Robinson had a walk, and he scored a run; Easton Wejeiechowksi was hit by a pitch, and Von Murphy had a walk, and he scored a run.
ATWATER BLACK SOX POST 101 2 EVW POST 381/453 0
The Post 101 were outhit by Post 381/453 four to three; their starting pitcher was R. Elton. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts.
The Post 101 was led on offense by K. Schroeder; he went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he had a walk. J. Blake went 2-3, and J. Gore had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Gage Degner had a stolen base and a walk, and B. Schroeder scored a run.
The starting pitcher for Post 381/453 was Gabe Schmitt. He threw five innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Torii Berg threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Post 381/453 offense was led by Blake Glenz, Torii Berg, and Max Torborg, all of whom went 1-3. Bryce Neiman went 1-2 with a walk, and C. Meierhofer had a walk.
LITTLE FALLS POST 46 12 PIERZ POST 341 2
The Post 46 outhit Post 341 thirteen to nine; they collected a home run and a double and were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Connor Neu; he threw five innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Preston Romaine threw two innings; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.
The Post 46 offense was led by Liam Thoma; he went 3-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Newman went 2-5 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Marshall Zapzalka went 1-4 for an RBI. Ethan Neu went 2-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs, and Connor Posterick went 2-5, and he scored three runs. Ben Anderson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Romaine went 1-4 with a double, and he had a walk, and Connor Neu went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and he scored two runs.
The Post 341 starting pitcher was Jackson Thielen; he threw four innings, gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Litke threw two innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Lochner threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Post 341 offense was led by Jaxsen Hardy, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Preston Saehr went 2-3 with a triple. Grady Young and Brayden Haberman both went 1-3 with a double, and each scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a double. Bo Woitalla went 1-2 with a walk, and Dan Litke was hit by a pitch.
SUNDAY JULY 5TH
NL SPICER TWINS 10 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 7
The Twins outhit the Lakers eleven to nine; they did collect two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Twins' offense was led by Cayden Hansen, who went 4-6 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Jake Rambow went 1-4 for two RBIs; he was hit twice by a pitch. Sam Etterman went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jordan Ellingson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Alex Hoppe went 2-6 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Mike Danielson went 1-5 for a RBI. Jett Salonek went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run/. Aidan Paulson had a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Logan Fargerlie scored a run.
The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jayden Henjum; he threw one inning, he gave up one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Ruter threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts, and Evan Zimmer threw 2/3 of an inning. Hunter Engelke threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.
Their offense was led by Luke Jeseritz; he went 2-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Luke Ruter went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jared Cortex went 3-5, and he scored two runs, and Hunter Engelke went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly.
MOORHEADS BREWERS 8 DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 2
The Brewers outhit the Rail Dogs nine to six; they had three hit batters, six walks, and three stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Greg Noel; he threw two innings, gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Froemke threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Rinas threw four innings; he gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Glienke threw one inning; he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jordan Leininger threw one inning; he gave up one hit and two walks.
The Rail Dogs starting pitcher was Kayden Camacho; he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he had four strikeouts. Andy Pugliano threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Herian threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.
The Rail Dogs' offense was led by Carson Zimmel; he went 1-4 for an RBI and a walk, and Owen Hoffer went 1-5 with a double and scored a run. Alex Anderson went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run. Todd Fuller went 1-3 with a walk. Landon Johnson went 1-3 with two walks, Andrew Linn went 1-4 with a walk, and Dylan Anderson had two walks.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt