TOWN BALL ROUNDUP - SUNDAY JUNE 7TH

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Royals out-hit the Chargers twelve to four, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, and he recorded three strikes, and Alex Budde threw one inning to close it out; he issued one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals' offense was led by Tyler Prom, who went 4-4 with a double for three RBIs, one walk, and he scored three runs. Goose Hadley went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Kyle Budde went 1-3 for two RBIs. Cole Schmitz went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Cooper Notch had two walks, and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 1-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-5, Dalton Thelen had a stolen base, and No. 16 scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Regan Nelson. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Anthony Reverman threw three innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers' offense was led by Dylan Gertken, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Jamie Terres went 1-3 with a double. Eric Terres went 1-3, and Jack Tschida had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 SARTELL MUSKIES 3

The Brewers out-hit the Muskies eight to four, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Glienke. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Mike Peschel closed it out with 1 1/3 innings in relief; he retired four batters.

The Brewers' offense was led by Ashton Rinas, who went 10-3 for two RBIs, had a walk, and scored a run. Tate Herman went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Carter Ades went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Adam Leininger went 1-4 with a double, and Jordan Leininger went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Jonah DeJong went 1-3, and Caleb Briggeman had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Muskies' starting pitcher was Carson Gross. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies' offense was led by Brett Schlangen, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Cody Partch went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Andrew Ritter had a walk, and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 11 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 1

The Lakers out-hit the Rebels thirteen to six, including one home run, one triple, and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw three innings; he gave up a hit, and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Elliot Burnett, who went 3-5 with a triple for five RBIs, a walk, and scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Kayden Mork went 2-5 with a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 3-5 with a double, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Elian Mezquita went 1-5. Carter Holthaus went 1-3, and he scored a run. A. Kalthoff was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Holthaus went 1-3 and scored a run; Griffin Roemeling and Matt Meyer both scored a run.

The Rebels' starting pitcher was Mason Agir. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 24 threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw three innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Rebels' offense was led by Eli Roberts, who went 1-5 for an RBI, and Alex Haapajoki went 2-4. Jack Tiemann and Jack Schaefer both went 1-4, and Brett Kraemer had two walks. Riley DeRosier went 1-3, Wyatt Gabrielson had a walk, and Bill Sather scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 14 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 3

The Rockies out-hit the Nick twelve to seven, including four doubles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly, and they were also aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Brinker closed it out with one inning of relief, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies' offense was led by Luke VanErp, who went 2-5 with two doubles for four RBIs, had a walk, and scored three runs. David Jonas went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-6 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Tyler Geislinger went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and two walks, and Jordan Neu was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Thad Lieser went 1-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin Dufner went 2-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-3 with a triple, was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 1-5 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Nicks' starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch; he threw 6 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, six runs, and six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Caron threw 1/3 inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and one walk. Conner Lincoln threw two innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded one strikeout.

The Nick offense was led by Dylan Rausch, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Kaden Rausch went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Andrew Bautch went 1-3 with a double. Keenan Dingmann went 2-4 with a double, Tanner Anderson went 1-4 and scored a run, and Conner Lincoln went 1-4.

SARTELL STONE PONIES 9 ST. JOESPH JOES 8

The Stone Ponies out-hit the Joes, fourteen to eleven, including three doubles, a triple, and one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher, Brayden Simones, threw five innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Parker Schulz threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Chicho Lizarraga threw one inning to close it out; he retired three batters.

The Stone Ponies' offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 3-5 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, and scored three runs. Calen O’Connell went 4-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Miles Simonsen went 2-6 for an RBI. Parker Schulz went 2-6 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen was credited with an RBI, and he had two walks. Dan O’Connell went 1-5, Cayden Behrmann was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Shawn Lindsay had a walk.

The Joes' starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski. He threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, and two walks. Josh Wood threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Theisen threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes' offense was led by Ben Alvord, who went 3-6 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Tanner Staller went 2-5 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-5 for an RBI and a walk. Lukas Theisen went 1-4 with a sacrifice bunt, two walks, and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Noah Bissett went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-4 with a walk, John Huebsch went 1-5, and Tyson Zachar had a sacrifice fly.

PIERZ LAKERS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Lakers out-hit the Steves eleven to five, including two doubles and a triple, and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron. He threw six innings, gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Carter Petron, who went 3-5 with a triple for five RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Brady Petron went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Kolten Happke went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Noah Cekalla went 3-6, and he scored three runs; Ryan Chmielewski went 1-6, and he scored two runs. Preston Rocheleau went 1-6 with a double, and he scored a run. David Kroger had a stolen base, four walks, and he scored a run. Preston Rocheleau went 1-6 with a double, Chase Becker went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, Kamden Happke had a walk, and he scored a run, and Mason Athman scored a run.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Mitch Delfino; he threw six innings, gave up eight hits, seven runs, and five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Rya Lunser threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit.

The Steves' offense was led by Cole Fuecker, who went 3-4 with a home run and two doubles for three RBIs. Joe Tuholsky went 1-3, and Mitch Delfina went 1-4. Zach Fuecker and Landen Lunser both had a walk, and each scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7

The Skis out hit the Falcons eleven to six, including four home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Joey Welinski. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. J. Welinski threw four innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma, who went 4-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Matt Filippi went 2-5 with a home run for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Collin Kray went 2-5 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Lawrence Philippi went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Jake Kapphahn went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Eckman went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch; Alex Thoma had a walk.

The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, and recorded one strikeout. H. Hammer threw 1/3 innings; he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Mitch Keeler, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he had a walk. Trey Emmerich went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, one walk, and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-5, and Joe Swicki was hit by a pitch. He had two walks and scored two runs. Vince Jurek went 1-2, Wyatt Zwicki had a walk, and he scored a run, and Alex Foss had two walks.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 13 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Martins out-hit the Cubs fourteen to six, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Kurt Schlangen, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw three innings to close it out, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins' offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, who went 2-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen went 3-5 with a double for three RBIs and a walk. Bryan Schlangen went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Kurt Schlangen went 2-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Tate Winter was credited with an RBI; he had two stolen bases, and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Baumann went 2-5, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Zach Arceneau was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Nolan Rueter went 1-5 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger. He threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Brayden Dobmeier threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk, and recorded six strikeouts. Nate Well threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, and one walk.

Their Cubs' offense was led by Isaac Rosenberger, who went 3-4 with two doubles, and he scored a run. Nate Welle went 2-3 for two RBIs, and Sam Frieler went 1-4 with a double. Weston Middendorf was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, two walks, and scored a run, and Keagn Stueve was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Cyclones out-hit the Bandits nine to four, including two doubles, and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Terrance Moody threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Robert Dusing threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Ben Rothstein, who went 1-5 with two RBIs, and he scored two runs; Caleb Martin went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Luke Pakkala went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Shea Koster went 1-4 for an RBI and a walk. Nolan Hemker went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-3 with a walk, Terrance Moody was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Griffin Rothstein had two walks, and he scored a run, and Tyler Hemker scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Ryan Groskreutz. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw one inning; he gave up one hit, three runs, and one walk. Sawyer Anderson threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, who went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he had a walk. Logan Swaggert had two walks, and Jase Tabako had a walk. Conner Rolf and Kreeden Bloomquist both went 1-3.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 14 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 3

The Rockies out-hit the Nick twelve to seven, including four doubles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly, and they were also aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Brinker closed it out with one inning of relief, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies' offense was led by Luke VanErp, who went 2-5 with two doubles for four RBIs, had a walk, and scored three runs. David Jonas went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-6 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Tyler Geislinger went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and two walks, and Jordan Neu was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Thad Lieser went 1-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin Dufner went 2-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-3 with a triple, was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 1-5 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Nicks' starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch; he threw 6 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, six runs, six walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Caron threw 1/3 inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and one walk. Conner Lincoln threw two innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks' offense was led by Dylan Rausch, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Kaden Rausch went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Andrew Bautch went 1-3 with a double. Keenan Dingmann went 2-4 with a double, Tanner Anderson went 1-4 and scored a run, and Conner Lincoln went 1-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 27 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Brewers out-hit the Gussies twenty-three to one, including two home runs, a triple, and a double. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by JT. Harren went 3-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored four runs. Jordan Picka went 3-6 with a home run for six RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jackson Sheetz went 2-3 for two RBIs, he was hit three times by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Grady Brown went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Reed Phannenstein went 3-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Derrik Orth went 5-6 with a home run and a triple for one RBI, and he scored five runs. Josh Lanctot went 1-2 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Tyler Stang went 1-2 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-2 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-5 for an RBI. He had a walk and scored two runs, Noah Young had a walk and scored a run, and Chris Krauss scored a run.

The Gussies' starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes. He threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Keegan Lommel threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, eleven runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Sean Kenning threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, and recorded one strikeout. No. 32 E. York went 1-3, Travis Laudenbach was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 5 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 4

The Riverdogs out-hit the Devils eight to seven, including a double, and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Riverdogs' offense was led by Kirk Yourczek, who went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Keaton Nelson was credited with two RBIs. Drew Yourczek went 2-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Hunter Young went 1-4. Ryan Swenson went 2-4, Ryan Snyder went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run; Joe Gaida had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaden Albright had a walk.

The Devil's starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan. He threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Knettel threw six innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Devils' offense was led by Kyle Welle, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Hunter Wicklund went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had two walks. Alex Guggisberg went 1-3 went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Luke Zontelli went 1-3 for an RBI. Elijah Kossan went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he had a walk, and Connor Knettel scored a run. Tydan Gurda went 1-3, and he scored a run, and N. Eschenbacher was hit by a pitch.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The Lakers out-hit the Hawks nine to two, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke. He threw two innings, gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Noah Kleinfeller threw two innings, and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw one inning; he gave up a walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Braun threw one inning; he gave up one hit, three runs, and two walks.

The Lakers' offense was led by Rudy Notch, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Ben Schmitt went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Devin Waldorf went 1-3 for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Max Fuchs went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Andrew Schmitt went 1-1 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 1-2 with a double for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch twice, and he scored two runs, and Blake Kunkel was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt was credited with an RBI. He had two walks, and he scored a run. Keagn Voigt scored a run.

The Hawks' starting pitcher was Tyson Sanderson. He threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, eight runs, and three walks. Owen Nystedt threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit and three runs. Riley Geislinger threw three innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk, and recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks' offense was led by Carter Scheeler, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Tyson Sanderson was credited with two RBIs. Max Torborg went 1-4, and he scored a run; Riley Geislinger was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Matt Unterberger had two walks, and he scored a run. No. 27 Portner had a walk. Teagan VanLitch and Mitch Lipinski both scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5

The Rivercats out-hit the Anglers ten to nine, including a home run and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. Luke Welle threw one inning; he gave up four hits, two runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Will Kranz closed it out with one inning of relief; he gave up two hits and three runs.

The Rivercats' offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, who went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Will Kranz went 2-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base, and Bryan McCallum went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 2-4 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored three runs. Sam Carper went 1-2, and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Colten Palmer went 1-3.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson. He threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Lincoln Dick threw two innings; he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers' offense was led by Gabe Nathe, who went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Joel Cornell went 2-2, and he scored two runs. Easton Knealing went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel and Ethan Knutson both went 1-4, and James Fry went 1-2. Eli Schaffer went 1-1, Karl Volinsky was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Karter Greenwald had a walk.

CLEARWATER LAKERS 13 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Lakers out-hit the Falcons fourteen to zero, including a double and eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was John Brew; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up no hits, one run, eight walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was Caleb Leintz, who went 1-4 for three RBIs and scored a run, and Alex Schroeder went 2-4 for two RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Nick Bergland went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 5-5 for a RBI, he had two walks and scored three runs. Owen Kolbinger was credited with an RBI. He had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run, and Matt Primus was credited with an RBI. Cade Simones went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, scored a run, and Matt Korte scored a run.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Gunner Gustafson. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Simon Panitzke threw three innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons' offense was led by Sam Perez, who was hit by a pitch; he had two stolen bases and two walks, and C. Rasmussen had a stolen base and he had two walks. Reece Hubbard had a stolen base, and he had a walk, and Sam Primus had a walk, and he scored a run. Simon Patnzke was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Gunner Gustafson had a walk.

CENTENNIAL COUGERS 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Cougers out-hit the Polecats four to three; their starting pitcher was Hans Christensen, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jackson Koenig threw one inning to close it out, and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Maddox VanSlooten, who went 2-4, and Joe Beckman went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Cooper Anderson was credited with an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Bryson Mohs had a walk.

The Polecats' starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart. He threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Revering threw one inning; he retired three batters, and Isaiah Terlinden threw one inning; he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jaxon Axelberg, who went 2-4 with a stolen base, Brock Holthaus went 1-4, and Cal Ulven had a walk.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Bulldogs out-hit the Express ten to three, including a double and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Jon Euerlie, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Moore threw three innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded a strikeout. T. Eckstein threw one inning to close it out; he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Justin Johnson, who went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Colton Haight went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Broc Mutterer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and JO O’Connell went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Christenson went 2-4 with a double, and Ramon Vergo Jr. went 1-5, and he scored a run. Ethan Hanson went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Caleb Breuer went 1-2. Ethan Hanson went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. L. Carnoy went 1-1, and Calvin James had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Clay Faber. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. M. Dingmann threw one inning, gave up three hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, who was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and had a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Jaxon Marquardt was credited with an RBI. Adam Beyer went 1-3 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch, and Joe Hess went 1-3 with a double. Matt Friesen, Mason Danelke, and No. 17 all had a walk.

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