TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SATURDAY JUNE 13TH

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 3

The Brewers out-hit the Titans nine to six, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by JT Harren, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Derrik Orth went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jordan Picka went 1-4 for an RBI. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-3 with two stolen bases, Tyler Stang went 2-3, and Luke Harren was hit by a pitch.

The Titans' starting pitcher was Jack Miller. He threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Titans' offense was led by Jake Haskamp, who went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Isaac Roelike went 1-3 for an RBI. Jake Rousslange went 2-4 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Alex Kowski went 1-3, Andrew Primus went 1-3, and Jack Miller had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 3 ROSEAU ROYALS 1

The Skis were out-hit by the Royals, but they did collect four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Joey Welinski. He threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Skis' offense was led by Collin Kray, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Evan LeMieur went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-2 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-3, Matt Filippi and Joey Welinski both had a walk.

The Royals' starting pitcher was AJ Kline. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Eli Wensloff, who went 1-2 for an RBI and a walk, and Tanner Landman went 2-4, and he scored a run. Alex Wensloff went 2-2, and he had a walk. Aaron Wensloff went 1-3, and Danny Wensloff was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 8 PIERZ BREWERS 6

The Saints were out-hit by the Brewers, fifteen to fourteen, including one home run, a triple, and a double. Their starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Breth threw four innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up seven hits, two runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he had two walks. Jacob Worlie went 2-5 for an RBI, and Zach Cekalla went 2-4 with a double for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 3-5 with a triple, and he scored a run; Tanner Reis went 3-5, and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Nate Psyck was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Logan Harren had two stolen bases and scored a run. Cohen Habben had a stolen base and scored a run. Tyler Huls had a stolen base.

The Brewers' starting pitcher was Nathan Solinger. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Gunner Wicklund threw 5 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Stephen Nezerka, who went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Preston Veith went 1-5 with two RBIs, and Gunner Wicklund went 1-2 with a double for an RBI. He had three walks, and he scored two runs. Rylee Rauch went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and M. Nezerka went 4-5, and he scored four runs. Kaden Kruschek went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he had a walk. Derek Dahman went 1-4 with a walk, and Parker Kimmen went 1-4.

SARTELL STONE PONIES 9 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Stone Ponies out-hit the Flames ten to five, including a home run, two doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher, Brayden Simones, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Calen O’Connell, who went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored three runs. Brayden Simones went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Charles McBain went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Dan O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Cayden Bergman went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Austin Lahr went 1-3 with a double, Levi Frieler had a stolen base, and he scored two runs.

The Flames' starting pitcher was Brayden Einyck. He threw four innings, gave up eight hits, seven runs, and one walk, and recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Sunderman threw two innings; he gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Isaac Nett, who went 2-3 with a double, Bennett Hylla went 1-5, and Brayden Einyck went 1-3. Owen Sunderman and Cameron Miller were both hit by a pitch, and Cameron scored a run. Adam Winkels went 1-3 and Coby Mergen had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 BEMIDJI BUCKS 6

The Skis were out hit by the Bucks, thirteen to six; they did collect two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur, who threw six innings; he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk, and recorded six strikeouts. Riley Czech threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi, who went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Collin Eckman went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Matt Baier went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jake Kapphahn went 1-4 for an RBI. Alex Thoma went 1-3, Riley Czech had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs, and Joey Welinski scored a run.

The Bucks' starting pitcher was Ty Lundeen. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Barnett threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bucks offense was led by Ben Corradi, who went 2-5 with a home run for three RBIs, and Dan Clusiau went 2-4 for a RBI. Ty Lundeen went 1-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Ethan Biehn went 3-5 with two stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Cam Justice went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Steven Koscielniak went 1-4 with a walk. C. Rotten went 2-4, and Calen Crow went 1-4.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 8 PIERZ LAKERS 2

The Lightning out-hit the Lakers twelve to six, including three home runs, a double, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Isiah Biehn, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded four strikeouts.

The Lightning Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and a walk. Isaiah Biehn went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs; he had a stolen base and a walk. Colbe Tappe went 2-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs, and Blaine Hardy went 2-5, and he scored a run. Matt Casperson went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had three walks, and Kody Ruedisilli went 1-5 with a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Boland went 1-4 and he scored a run, Tyler Wittwer went 1-3 with two walks, Aaron Jenkins went 1-1 and S. Jensen had a walk.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Chimielewski threw three innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and had four strikeouts. Dan Litke threw two innings; he gave up one hit and five walks.

The Lakers' offense was led by Ryan Diers, who went 1-4 with two RBIs, and David Kroger went 2-3 and scored a run. Brody Petron went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Carter Petron went 1-4. Preston Saehr went 1-4, and Paul Herman and Daniel Litke both had a walk.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 12 BECKER BANDITS 4

The Anglers out-hit the Bandits eighteen to nine, including three doubles, a home run, and two triples. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Cowden threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and two walks.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, who went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Nick Dinkel went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Justin Cornell went 2-2 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Derek Cagle went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Gavin Miller went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run. Gabe Nathe went 1-1 with a triple, and he scored a run, and Joey Rathman went 1-3, and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson went 3-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Jacob Dinkel went 1-2, and he scored a run. Kal Volinkaty went 1-3, Tom Schaupp had a walk, and he scored a run; Henry Albert and Lincoln Rick both scored a run.

JORDAN BREWERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Jordan Brewers out-hit the Luxemburg Brewers eight to five; they had six players who collected hits. Their starting pitcher, Scott Hollensworth, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, and recorded five strikeouts.

Jordan's offense was led by Steven Beckman, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Nate Beckman went 1-3 for an RBI. Joe Lucas went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and John Drakein was credited with an RBI. Zac Daak went 2-3, and he scored a run. Austin Lucas went 1-3, Michael Vohnoutka went 1-1, and Alex Beckman had a walk, and he scored a run.

Luxemburg's starting pitcher was JT Harren. He threw seven innings, he gave up eight singles, four runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Luxemburg's offense was led by Derrik Orth, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, stole a base, and scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-3 for an RBI, and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-3 with a stolen base. JT Harren went 1-3, and he scored a run. Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch, and Noah Young went 1-2.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 14 WASHBURN SHARPTAILS 1

The Mudcats out-hit the Sharptails fourteen to three, including one home run, a double, and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Gavin Quade, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by David Dorsey, who went 2-3 with a home run for four RBIs, and he had a walk. Tanner Nowacki went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Cardner Kjelstrom went 3-3 with a double for an RBI. He had three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored four runs. Toby Sales went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Blake Olmsted went 1-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Thomas Horan had two sacrifice flies for four RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Carter Houtari went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Brayden Wolfgram went 1-2 with a stolen base and a walk, and he scored three runs. Gavin Gast had a walk.

The Sharptails' starting pitcher was No. 32. He threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up ten hits, fourteen runs, six walks, and recorded four strikeouts. No names were available. No. 5 went 2-3, No. 18 went 1-2, No. 35 had a walk, and he scored a run. No. 1 and No. 2 both had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 13 HIBBING MINERS 2

The Mudcats out-hit the Miners fourteen to five, including a triple. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Nold, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw one inning; he gave up a walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Carter Kjelstrom, who went 2-4 with a triple for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Braden Wolfgram went 1-5 for three RBIs, and he had a stolen base, and Carter Houtari went 1-4 for a RBI, and he scored a run. Blake Olmsted went 3-3 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Toby Sayles went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored four runs. Talen Plante went 1-1; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Thomas Horan went 1-4 with a walk. David Dorsey went 1-5, and he scored a run, and Tanner Nowacki went 1-5.

The Miners' starting pitcher was Beau Barry. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Caleb Gunderson threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts, and Ethan Ambuehl threw 2/3 of an inning.

The Miners' offense was led by Kyler Miller, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and No. 29 went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Caleb Gunderson went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch. No. 19 went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Adam Schafer was hit by a pitch, Thomas Vekich and Dakota Kruse both had a walk.

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