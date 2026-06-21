TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY/SATURDAY

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 3

The Springers were out-hit by the Rivercats, but they did collect a triple and a double, and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher was Zach Femrite; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one hit and recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers' offense was led by Brody Schafer, who went 1-3 with a triple for three RBIs, had a stolen base, two walks, and scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 1-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jeron Terres went 2-3. Jace Griffin went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brady Klehr had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Cal Heying was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jordan Barth had a walk, and he scored a run, and Zach Femrite scored a run.

The Rivercats' starting pitcher was Nick Proshek. He threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Preston Schlegel threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Trent Throolin, who went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Josh Tapio went 1-4 for an RBI. Preston Schlegel went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-4, and Callan Henkemeyer had a walk. Nick Proshek went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Zeus Schlegel went 1-4, and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

The Springers out-hit the Joes eight to six, including a sacrifice fly, five stolen bases, and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Jack Arnold, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Will Huls, who went 3-3 for an RBI. He had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored three runs. Brady Klehr went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Brad Olson was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-3 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs. Jack Arnold went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Brecken Richter was credited for a RBI, had a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Drew Bulson was credited with an RBI. He had two walks, and he scored two runs, and Cal Heying had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Joes' starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Craig Hern threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, and five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. James Anderson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Joes' offense was led by Craig Hern, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and John Huebsch went 1-3 with two stolen bases. Tanner Blommer went 2-3, Brandon Bissett went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Hunter Blommer went 1-3.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2 PEARL LAKER LAKERS 0

The Rockies out-hit the Lakers nine to three. Their starting pitcher, Cole Fuchs, threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas, who went 2-4 and scored a run, and Cole Fuchs went 2-3 with a walk. Austin Dufner went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Thad Lieser was credited with a RBI. Brady Linn went 1-3 with a walk, and Cristian Bergeron went 1-1. Jordan Neu and Sam Nistler both went 1-4.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw two innings; he gave up three hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Rudy Notch, who went 2-3 and was hit by a pitch; Max Fuchs went 1-3, and Justin Kunkel was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

The Eagles were out-hit by the Royals; they did collect two doubles, and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles' offense was led by Chris Schneider, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored one run. Brayden Skindelien went 2-5 for an RBI, and he had two stolen bases. Jordan Beier was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Blake Schultz went 1-4 for an RBI and a walk, and Caleb Nelson went 3-5 with a double, and he scored two runs. Luke Knutson went 2-4 with a double, two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs. Grant Paffrath had two walks, and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz and Brandon Carlson both had a walk.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs. He threw six innings, gave up six hits, two runs, six walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Cooper Notch threw 1 /13 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, and three walks. Tyler Prom threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and one run.

The Royals' offense was led by Andrew Hadley, who went 4-5 for two RBIs, and Cru Rugemer went 2-4 with a triple. Tyler Prom went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he was hit twice by a pitch. Jack Boos went 1-4 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Cooper Notch went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Easton Rossman went 1-4, Kyle Budde went 1-3, and Grady Notch and Matteo Ruiz both had a walk.

AVON LAKERS 6 NISSWA LIGHTNING 1

The Lakers out-hit the Lightning nine to five, including a double and one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings to close it out, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Elliot Burnett, who went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Caleb Curry was hit by a pitch. Kadyn Mork went 1-4 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Reese Gregory went 2-4. Elian Mezquita went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-4. Carter Holthaus went 1-1 with two walks, and Jack Theisen scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Carter Dox. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Colbe Tappe threw two innings in relief, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Kody Ruedisili, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Sam Peterson was hit by a pitch twice. Brodi Piepkorn went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-3. Drew Boland went 1-4, Matt Casperson was hit by a pitch, and Isaiah Biehn had a walk and a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 MORA BLUE DEVILS 0

The Cyclones out-hit the Blue Devils ten to two, including two doubles and six stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Vince Murn. He threw 2/3 innings, and he recorded one strikeout. Terrance Moody threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen, who went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, stole a base and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 3-3 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Shea Koster went 1-2 for two RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Owen Gates scored two runs. Dom Mathies went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-2, and he scored a run. Gavin Peterson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Vince Murn had a stolen base, and he had a walk. Dakota Banks had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Nathan Nelson. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryce Haw threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one run and two walks. Their offense was led by Josh Norby, who went 1-2 with a double, and Mike McKee went 1-2. Bryce Haw was hit by a pitch, and James Woolhouse had a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 11 BECKER BANDITS 5

The Stone Poneys out-hit the Bandits eleven to six, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly, four were hit by a pitch, and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Jaylen Vorpahl, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys' offense was led by Carter Stutsman, who went 2-4 for three RBIs, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 3-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Dan O’Connell went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin Lahr went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Levi Frieler went 1-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he had a walk, and Brayden Simones was credited with an RBI. Chicho Lizaraga went 1-1; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had three stolen bases, three walks, and he scored four runs. Cayden Behrmann went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch. Miles Simonsen was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Calen O’Connell had a stolen base and a walk.

The Bandits' starting pitcher was Sawyer Anderson. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Groskreutz threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Will Thorn threw one inning; he gave up two hits and recorded two strikeouts. Matt Kranz threw two innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits' offense was led by Matt Kranz, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 2-5 for an RBI, and Dalton Fouquette went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Logan Swaggert had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-4, and Josh Groskreutz went 1-5, and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Cam Fischer scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

The Cyclones and the Black Sox both collected seven hits. Their starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, who threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, six walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Hemker closed it out with 2 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Vincent Murn, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Luke Pakkala went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Noah Jenson went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-4. Jeff Solorz went 2-4 and he scored a run, Nolan Hemker and Shea Koster both had a walk and each scored a run. Dominic Mathies had a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges. He threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts, and Carter Neuschwander threw 1/3 inning of relief.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bentley Ritter, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Addi Dobowey was credited with an RBI, and he had two walks. Mason Tautges went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Trevor Sawyer went 1-4. Matt Johnson went 1-4, with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Iver Parker went 1-4. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-4 with a walk, Nate Mettenburg had a walk and scored a run, and Ben Mettenburg had a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

The Lakers out-hit the Nicks thirteen to three, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nick Berglund, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Nick Berglund, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Caden Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI. Hayden Fassier went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Caleb Leintz went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Cade Simones went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Cooper Kosiba went 1-3. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-2, and he scored two runs, and Drew Anderson went 1-1. Owen Kolbinger and Matt Primus both went 1-2.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Travis Hansen. He threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, five runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Damien Lincoln, Kaden Rausch, and Andray Stang, all of whom went 1-3. Connor Lincoln was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Keenan Dingmann was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Caron had a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Nicks out-hit the River Cats ten to four, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Keenan Dingman, who threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, ten walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Gavin Rausch threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Keenan Dingman, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Dylan Rausch went 1-4 with a home run. Kaden Rausch went 1-2 with two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Tanner Anderson went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andray Stang went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Damian Lincoln went 1-4. Tyson Willenbring and Caiden Braun both had a walk, and each scored a run, and Connor Lincoln had a stolen base and two walks.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jacob Carper. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Carper threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Will Kranz, who was credited with an RBI, and he had three walks and Zeus Schlegel was credited with an RBI; he had a stolen base and three walks. Bryan McCallum went 1-4 with a double, and Jaxon Kenning went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he had a walk. Preston Schlegel went 1-4, Preston Throolin went 1-1, Jacob Carper had two walks, Josh Tapio had a walk and scored a run, and Simeon Layer scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 AITKIN STEAM 2

The River Cats were out-hit six to four; they did have six stolen bases and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, two runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Bryan McCallum threw one inning in relief; he gave up one hit.

The River Cats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, who went 2-3 for three RBIs, had four stolen bases, and had a walk. Zeus Schelgel went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. William Kranz was hit by a pitch; he had a stolen base, three walks, and he scored three runs. Adam Smith went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Josh Tapio was credited with a RBI, and he scored a run. Nick Proshek had a walk, and he scored a run, and Cody Thiery had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Steam was Jack Jacobson. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Carson Kullhem threw three innings; he gave up a hit, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Dotzler threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Nolan Dotzler, who went 2-4 and scored a run, and Zack Ehnstrom went 2-4. Noah Janzen went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Aiden Flangen went 1-2 with a walk. Jack Jacobson went 1-2, and he had a walk. C. Kilkenny was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and Thorin Dunham was credited with an RBI.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 ANDOVER ACES 6

The Polecats out-hit the Aces thirteen to eight, including a home run, two doubles, five walks, and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, who threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, six runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Polecats' offense was led by Jason Axelberg, who went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Cole Bovee went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. A. Brenny went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Brock Holthaus went 2-5 for an RBI. He had two walks, one walk, and he scored a run. Cale Holthaus went 2-5 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Caden King went 3-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. R. Ulven went 1-5 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 2-5 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs.

The Aces' starting pitcher was Cavan Banks. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. M. Bauman threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Hora threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and two walks.

The Aces offense was led by Jameson Kuznia, who went 1-4 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Jordan Holt went 1-4 for an RBI. Blake Baumann went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Sam Plohasn went 2-4 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jordan Holt went 1-4 for an RBI, and Kyle Hoppe went 1-4. D. Law went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Brien Dylong went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Nick Carlson had a walk.

ANDOVER ACES 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

The Aces and the Polecats both collected ten hits each, including one home run and a double; they did have eight stolen bases and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Rakow, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jameson Kuznia threw 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Zimmerman threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded one strikeout.

The Aces offense was led by Nick Carlson, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, one walk, and scored three runs. Sam Abbas went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a stolen base. Anthony Michelle went 1-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he had a walk, and Tyler Brick went 3-4 with a double. Wyatt Myers went 2-4 with three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Jaxon Knutson went 2-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and No. 28 went 1-4.

The Polecats' starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart. He threw four innings, gave up six hits, three runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded one strikeout. No. 26 threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats' offense was led by Brock Holthaus, who went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Brayden Hanson was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Cale Holthaus went 3-5 with a triple and a double, and he scored a run, and Jason Axelberg went 2-5 for an RBI. Cal Ulven went 2-4, and Caden King went 1-5, and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run; Cole Bovee had a walk, and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 AITKIN STEAM 0

The Lakers were out hit by the Steam six to four, they did collect a double. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Blake Brown, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Nick Berglund and Caden Johnson both went 1-3, and both scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-2, and Matt Korte had a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thor Dunham. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts, and Zach Ehnstrom threw two innings in relief.

The Steam offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom, who went 2-3, and Jake McGuire had a walk. Jake Ince and Aiden Flanagan both went 2-2.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 10 AGASSIZ GAMBLERS 0

The Anglers out-hit the Gamblers ten to two, including a double and two hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers' offense was led by Eric Fouquette, who went 1-2 for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Gabe Nathe went 1-2 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Gavin Miller was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Easton Knealing went 2-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored three runs. Ethan Knealing was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Agassiz starting pitcher was Gannon Zutz. He threw three innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, and two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Jaxon Hams gave up three walks and five runs. Dylan Osowski threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Keaton Kempert, who went 1-3 with a stolen base, and Gilberto Rodriquies went 1-2.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Anglers out-hit the Rangers eight to six, including a double and two hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Lincoln Rick, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Lincoln Rick, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Cagle went 1-3 for an RBI, and Tommy Schaupp went 1-4. Eric Fouquette went 2-3, and Kyler Kitzberger was hit by a pitch. Joe Rathman went 2-2, and he scored a run, and Nick Dinkel had a walk.

The Rangers' starting pitcher was Brayden Vanderbeek. He threw seven innings, gave up eight hits, two runs, and one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers' offense was led by Matt Hemingson, who went 2-4 and scored a run; Nick Utsch was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks; and Brandon Schleper had a walk. Max Athmann, Brayden Vanderbeek, Josiah Utsch and Bryce Vanderbeek all went 1-4.

NLS LAKERS 13 REGAL EAGLES 11

The Lakers out-hit the Eagles thirteen to eleven, including two triples and a double. Their starting pitcher was Jaiden Henjum. He threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Ruter threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Jared Cortez threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Luke Ruter, who went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Luke Jeseritz went 2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Jared Cortez went 4-6 with a triple and a double, and he scored three runs. Weston Gjerde went 1-4 for an RBI, and Hunter Engelke went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jaiden Henjum was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Justin Johnson was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Evan Zimmer went 1-5, and he scored a run, and Travis Engelke went 1-5.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Chris Schneider; he threw 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, eight runs, one walk, and recorded one strikeout. Brayden Skindelien threw 5 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded one strikeout, and Grant Paffrath threw two innings; he gave up one hit.

The Eagles offense was led by Chris Schneider went 2-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Nelson went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs. Josh Beier went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Skindelien went 1-5 with a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Wosmek was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Grant Paffrath went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Carlson went 1-4 and Nathan Meyer had two walks and he scored a run. Nathan Beier went 1-1 and Jeff Schaefer scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 NLS TWINS 1

The Chuckers out-hit the Twins nine to seven, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, who threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. David Kingery closed it out with one inning of relief; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 4-4 with a double for an RBI. Nolan Bratulich went 1-2 for an RBI, and Brody Straumann went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-4 with a stolen base, Jonas Morrison and Regan Elton both went 1-3, and both scored a run.

The Twins' starting pitcher was Sam Etterman. He threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Dalton Rambow, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Jett Salonek went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-4 with a sacrifice bunt, and Hunter Magnuson went 1-4. Jake Rambow went 1-3, Payton Kelset was hit by a pitch, Rylan Shimek had a sacrifice bunt, and Braeden Fagerlie had two walks.

GREENWALD CUBS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Cubs out-hit the Black Sox five to three; their starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger, who threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Max Wehlage, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Weston Middendorf was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and Gabe Schwieters went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-3, Braydon Dobmeier and Brady Lenarz both had two walks, and each scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Jadin Norby. He threw five innings, gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and recorded six strikeouts. Bentley Ritter threw two innings; he gave up one hit, three runs, eight walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Williams and Carter Neuenschwander, who both went 1-3. Bentley Ritter went 1-2, and Ben Millard had a walk.

DAWSON DRAKES 7 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Drakes and the Black Sox each collected six hits. Braxton Thompson was the Drakes' starting pitcher. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Tygan Long threw two innings to earn the win; he gave up two hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Drakes offense was led by Braden Thompson, who went 2-4 for three RBIs, and Braxton Thompson went 1-3 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. No. 10 went 1-3, and he was credited with an RBI. Collin Olson was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Blake Thompson went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. C. Bothun had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Tygan Long went 1-1 with a walk, and he scored a run. G. Olson was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Jadin Norby. He threw six innings, gave up six hits, seven runs, and three walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges, who went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, had a stolen base, one walk, and scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI, and Iver Papke went 2-3 with a triple, and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4 with a double, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-3, and Trevor Sawyer had a walk.

Players Who Played For Vikings And Bears The Bears and Vikings met for the 129th time in 2025. Here is a brief summary of the rivalry. Gallery Credit: Dave Overlund

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders