TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(SATURDAY)

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 3

The Stone Poneys outhit the Rivercats twelve to five; they collected one double and nine hits. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Simones; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jaylen Vorpahl threw two innings; he issued two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys' offense was led by Landon Fish; he went 3-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Cayden Behrmann went 1-5 for an RBI, and Austin Lahr went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Levi Frieler went 1-4 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jeff Amann went 1-3 with a walk. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Charlie McBain went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch.

The Rivercats starting pitcher was Bryan McCallum; he threw six innings, gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings; he gave up three hits and one run.

The Rivercats offense was led by Nick Proshek, who went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Jaxon Kenning was credited with an RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 3-3 with a double; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel was hit by a pitch. Sam Carper went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Ty Carper had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Chargers outhit the Martins nine to seven, including one double and nine who collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman; he threw two innings, gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Meyer threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Welle threw two innings; he gave up two hits and recorded four strikeouts. Rowan Nelson threw one inning; he issued one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers' offense was led by Eric Terres; he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 1-2 for an RBI, and Reegan Nelson went 1-3. Luke Dehmer and Daniel Spanier both went 1-2, and each scored a run. Tyler Rademacher went 1-4, and Jamie Torres went 1-1 with a walk. Ben Welle and Nate Terres both went 1-2.

The Martins' starting pitcher was Alex Baumann. He threw two innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings; he retired the six batters he faced. Scott Lieser threw two innings; he recorded four strikeouts. Tate Winter threw two innings; he issued one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins' offense was led by Nolan Reuter, who went 2-3 with a walk and scored a run, and Brady Goebel was credited with an RBI and had a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 1-3 with a stolen base and a walk, and Jaylen Arceneau had a walk. Alex Baumann and Tate Winter both went 1-4, and Matt Schlangen and Carter Thelen both went 1-3.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

The Lightning outhit the Steves nine to eight; they collected a home run, six walks, and seven players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Biehn; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Dornseif threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Colbe Tappe; he went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Chris Pederson went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Blaine Hardy went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Nate DeChaine went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Kody Ruedisili was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Brett Jenkins went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Sam Peterson went 1-4. Drew Boland went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Isaiah Biehn was credited with an RBI; he had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Matt Young; he threw 7 1/3 innings, gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Ramsey gave up a run, and he issued three walks, and Mitch Delfino threw 2/3 innings; he retired two batters.

The Steves' offense was led by Lucas Greenlun; he went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Brody Sabin went 2-4 and scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 2-4, and Mitch Delfino went 1-4 and scored a run. Justin Hunt went 1-4, Matt Young went 1-3, and Derek Durant was hit by a pitch.

RIVER FALLS FIGHTING FISH 4 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

The Fighting Fish outhit the Springers six to four, including two big home runs. Their starting pitcher was Charley Griffin; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Fighting Fish offense was led by Chase McQuade; he went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Andy Metcalf went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Chad Patko went 2-4, and he scored a run; Trevor Gutting went 1-3, and he scored a run; and Cayden Mueller was hit by a pitch.

The Springers' starting pitcher was Jack Arnold; he threw a complete game, gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Springers' offense was led by Cal Heying; he went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brady Klehr and Brad Olson both went 1-2, and Brady scored a run. Drew Bulson and Nolan VanLoy both had a walk, and Charlie Upgren was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

The Clippers were outhit by the Rockies twelve to ten, including two doubles and nine hits. The Clippers were down 4-0, and they came back with a run in the ninth to claim the win. Their starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers' offense was led by Landon Neiman, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-3 with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-5 for two RBIs, and Carson Geislinger went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Caden Neiman went 1-3 with an RBI. Max Geislinger went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Heath Kramer went 1-5. Lincoln Haugen went 1-2, and Jack Maile scored a run.

The Rockies' starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs; he threw 6 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas, who went 3-4 with three doubles for two RBIs, and Max Fredin went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-1 for an RBI and scored a run, and Brady Linn went 2-4 and scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-3 with a walk, and Luke VanErp went 1-5, and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-4, and he scored a run; Cristin Bergeson went 1-3; and Thad Lieser went 1-4.

SOBIESKI SKIS 2 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 1

The Skis outhit the Billygoats ten to eight, including a home run and a walk in this eleven-inning battle. Their starting pitcher was Dusty Parker; he threw nine innings, gave up six hits, one run, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings to close it out; he gave up two hits.

The Skis' offense was led by Matt Filippi, who went 2-5 with a home run for an RBI, and Owen Bode went 1-5 for an RBI. Zach Opatz went 3-4 with a double, and he had a walk, and Alex Thoma went 2-5. Joey Welinski went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch. Matt Baier went 1-6, and Collin Eckman had two walks.

The Billy Goats starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw five innings; he gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billy Goats' offense was led by Jack Susa, who went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk. Noah Boser went 1-5 with a double, and Lane Girtz was hit by a pitch. Matt Tautges went 2-5, and Ben Thoma went 1-5. Andrew Rueckert went 1-5, Braxton Tautges went 1-3, Matt Kummett had two walks, and Travis Kahl had a walk.

AVON LAKERS 4 PIERZ LAKERS 0

The Avon Lakers outhit the Pierz Lakers nine to seven; they collected two doubles, and they had three hit batters. Their starting pitcher was Matt Piechelmann; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Avon Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry; he went 3-5 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Carter Holthaus went 1-4 for an RBI and he had a walk. Reese Gregory went 1-4 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jack Theisen went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Ryan Jansen went 2-3 with a double; he had two stolen bases, a walk, scored two runs, and was hit by a pitch. Elliot Burnett went 1-5, and Noah Dumonceaux was hit by a pitch and had a walk.

The Pierz Lakers starting pitcher was Ryan Chmielewski. He threw four innings; he gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded six strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau threw five innings; he gave up two hits, one run, three walks, and recorded one strikeout.

The Pierz Lakers offense was led by Kamden Happke, who went 2-3, and Carter Petron went 1-3 with a walk. Preston Rocheleau went 1-4, and Preston Saehr went 1-1. David Kroger and Ryan Chmielewski both went 1-3.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Rebels outhit the Lumberjacks twelve to ten; they did collect two triples. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Gruye; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rebels' offense was led by Wyatt Gabrielson; he went 3-4 with two triples for four RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Eli Roberts went 3-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Eli Sundquist went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brett Kramer went 2-4, and he scored three runs, and Tyler Gruye was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Riley DeRosier went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run; Chris Smolke went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Alex Haapajoki scored a run.

The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher, Drew Beier, threw four innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Moulzolf threw four innings; he gave up eight hits, six runs, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Trey Emmerich, who went 2-4 with a double, and Drew Beier went 2-5. Luke Olson went 2-4, and Brett Leabch went 1-3 with a walk. Joe Zwicki went 1-5, Chuck Hackett went 1-4, and Hunter Hamers went 1-1.

ELROSA SAINTS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Saints outhit the Grovers twelve to four, including three doubles, ten walks, and nine players that collected hits. The starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tate Dekok threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Ethan Mueller; he went 3-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-2 with a double; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ashton Dingmann went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Aiden Mueller went 1-1 for an RBI and a walk. Derek Wiener went 1-2, and Peyton Winter had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Dingmann went 1-5, and Torii Johnson had a walk. Cameron Loe went 1-1 with a walk, Will VanBeck had a walk and scored two runs, and Gavin Kampsen scored a run.

The Grovers' starting pitcher was Jordan Klaphake; he threw four innings, gave up six hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Theiler threw two innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, and two walks.

The Grovers' offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid; he went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and Tyler Leukam had a walk and he scored a run. Carson Theiler and Tyler Hoffman both went 1-4, and Riley Elfering had a walk.

ROCKFORD CROWS 12 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Crows outhit the Express twelve to four; they did collect a home run, two triples, one double and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Drew Oldenburg; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crows' offense was led by Riley Moran; he went 3-4 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jack Ortale went 2-2 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Drew Oldenburg went 3-4 for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Andrew Engelbretson went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Max Edwards went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Mike Nelson went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Mike Hucovski had two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, and Easton Riddehoover had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Express starting pitcher was Nate Serbus; he threw five innings, gave up twelve hits, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw 1/3 inning; he retired one batter, and Brian Marquardt threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters.

The Express offense was led by Clay Faber, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Tommy Friesen went 1-3 with a triple and scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run; Zach Dingmann went 1-3; Tom Marquardt was hit by a pitch and had a walk, and Matt Dingmann had a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 9 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 8

The Black Sox outhit the Blue Jays ten to nine, including three doubles and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Williams threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded a strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz; he went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4 for three RBIs, two walks, and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he had two stolen bases. Bryan Benson went 1-5, and Iver Papke went 1-3, and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-5 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Trevor Sawyer had a walk. Dominic Ritter had two walks and he scored two runs, and Carter Neuenschwander had a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays' starting pitcher was CJ Clear; he threw seven innings, gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Jaxon Bartkowicz threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and he issued five walks. Brady Yourczek threw three innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays' offense was led by Colton Burggraff, who went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs, and Bryce Binek was credited with an RBI and scored a run. Justin Cichon went 2-6 with a double for two RBIs and a run scored, and Joe Bartkowicz went 2-5 and scored a run. Brandon Welinski went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jack Primus had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went1-6 and Brady Yourczek had a walk.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud