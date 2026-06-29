SUNDAY TOWN BALL ROUNDUP - SUNDAY, JUNE 28th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 BECKER BANDITS 4

The Springers outhit the Bandits thirteen to ten, including a home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Arnold; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hank Bulson closed it out with two innings of relief; he gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers' offense was led by Brady Schafer; he went 2-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Drew VanLoy was credited with an RBI. Jeron Terres went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Brad Olson went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-4 for an RBI; he had a walk and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 3-5 with a double, and he scored a run; Brady Klehr went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Bandits' starting pitcher was Cam Fischer; he threw five innings, gave up ten hits, six runs, and three walks. No. 4 threw one inning; he gave up two walks. Matt Krenz threw three innings; he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Bandits' offense was led by Connor Rolf; he went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and Luke Schumacher went 2-4. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and No. 4 went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Weston Schug went 1-5, Dalton Fouquette went 1-4, and Kreeden Bloomquist had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 18 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

The Royals outhit the Grovers nineteen to three, including three home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Boos; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Tyler Prom; he went 3-5 with three home runs for seven RBIs. Grady Notch went 3-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Goose Hadley went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 4-4 for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Cru Rugemer went 1-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Dusty Adams scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 1-5 with a walk and he scored three runs, and B. Lund scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Josh Olmscheid. He threw four innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, and two walks. Jordan Klaphake threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Schwinghammer threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, seven runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Leukam threw 1/3 inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks.

The Grovers' offense was led by Tyler Leukam, who went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and he had two walks. Jordan Klaphake went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk; Carson Theiler went 1-3, and Joe Schwinghammer had a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Brewers outhit the Rockies eight to seven, and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Josh Lanctot went 1-3 with a double and scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-4 with a stolen base and scored a run, and Ethyn Fruth went 2-4. Logan Adams and Luke Schmidt both went 1-4, JT Harren had a walk, and Derrik Orth had a stolen base.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw four innings; he gave up two hits and recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by Cole Fuchs, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and David Jonas went 2-4. Sam Nislter went 1-3 with a walk, and Austin Dufner went 1-3 with a walk. Tyler Geislinger went 1-4 with a walk, and Jordan Neu had a walk.

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SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 7

The Chargers outhit the Silverstreaks seventeen to eleven, including a home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle; he threw four innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings; he retired the four batters he faced.

The Chargers' offense was led by Eric Terres; he went 5-5 with a home run and a double for an RBI, and he scored four runs. Jamie Terres went 4-5 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Reegan Nelson went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Austin Schoenberg went 1-5 for an RBI. Luke Meyer went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Ethan Meyer went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 2-5, and he scored a run; Owen Meyer went 1-3, and he scored a run; and Daniel Spanier was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks' starting pitcher was Ty Reller; he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up eleven hits, seven runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks' offense was led by Will Funk; he went 2-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Ian Funk went 2-4 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Luke Funk went 1-5 for an RBI. Ty Reller went 2-2, and he scored a run, and Caden Sand went 1-5. Logan Funk went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Schiffler had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Brandon Holm went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Billygoats outhit the Steves sixteen to two, including three doubles and nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billygoats' offense was led by Ben Thoma; he went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Andrew Rueckert went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Jack Suska went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Peter Herman went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Lukas Otte was credited with an RBI. Matt Tautges went 3-5 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Matt Kummet was hit by a pitch. Lane Girtz was hit by a pitch; he had two walks and he scored two runs, and Braxton Tautges went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Travis Kahl went 1-4, Ben Mott went 1-1 and he scored a run and Kyle Winscher went 1-1.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Landon Lunser; he threw 3 1/3 innings, gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw four innings; he gave up seven hits and two runs. The Steves' offense was led by Jake Schelonka, who went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, and Joe Tuholsky was hit twice by a pitch.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Lightning outhit the Lumberjacks eleven to seven, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Colbe Tappe; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw two innings to close it out; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Tyler Wittwer; he went 2-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Colbe Tappe went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Nic Kotaska went 1-4 with a double. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-4, and he scored a run. Chris Pederson went 1-4, and he scored a run. Blaine Hardy went 1-4,

The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf; he threw seven innings, gave up eleven hits, four runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew Beier threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Drew Beier; he went 3-5 with a home run for an RBI, and Michael Moulzolf went 2-4. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-4, and Vince Jurek went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Alec Foss was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Joey Ziwicki and Mitch Keeler both were hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 3 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

The Lakers outhit the Skis eight to seven, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron; he threw six innings to earn the win.

He gave up five hits, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw three innings to close it out; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, who went 2-5 with a double and scored a run, and Noah Cekalla went 1-5 with a double for an RBI. Kamden Happke went 2-3 for an RBI, and David Kroger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Diers and Brady Petron both went 1-3 with a walk. Kolton Happke went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Ryan Chmielewski was hit by a pitch.

The Skis' starting pitcher was Joey Welinski. He threw seven innings; he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis' offense was led by Jake Kapphahn; he went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Liam Thoma went 2-4. Alex Thoma went 2-4 with a double, and Matt Baier went 1-3 with a walk. Collin Eckman was hit by a pitch, and Riley Czech scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 14 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

The Bears outhit the Blue Jays seventeen to three, including two doubles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly, and seven players collected RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Sam Butler; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Masyn Patrick; he went 2-5 with a triple for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Brodi Huls went 4-5 for an RBI, five stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Chris Ebnet went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 3-5 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Alex Lange had a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Will Eichten went 1-1 for an RBI. Maverick Novitzki went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Dominick Hoika went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Dierks Opatz had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swanson; he threw three innings, gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Yourczek threw five innings; he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Blue Jay offense was led by Brady Yourczek, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Justin Cichon was credited with an RBI. Matt Swanson went 1-3 with a double, C. Burggraff went 1-2 and scored a run, Brady Burggraff had a walk, and CJ. Clear scored a run.

PIERZ BREWERS 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The Brewers and the Lakers both collected seven hits, including a double, and solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was Gunner Wicklund; he threw seven innings, gave up six hits, one run, and nine strikeouts. Pete Schommer threw two innings; he gave up three walks.

The Brewers' offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer; he went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Derek Dahman went 2-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Michael Nezerka was credited with an RBI. Gunnar Wiclund and Steve Nezerka both went 2-4, and each scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-4 with a stolen base, and Nate Solinger had a walk and scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip. He threw eight innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Matt Korte and Blake Brown, both of whom went 2-4 for an RBI. Caleb Leintz went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba and Quentin Dukowitz both went 1-4.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Clippers outhit the Gussies sixteen to five, including a double and a sacrifice fly and six players with two or more hits. Their starting pitcher was Landon Neiman; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Bryce Neiman threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers' offense was led by Kevin Kramer, who went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and scored two runs. Torii Berg went 4-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Carson Geislinger went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 2-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Gussies' starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes; he threw seven innings, gave up fourteen hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 11 threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies' offense was led by Aaron Fruth; he went 1-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. No. 32 went 1-4 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Matt Schafer went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Nevin Bloom went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and No. 15 had a walk. Truman Toenjes was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run, and No. 11 went 1-2 with a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Nicks outhit the Hawks twelve to four, including two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Kaden Rausch; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Keenan Dingman threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Keenan Dingmann, who went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Dylan Rausch went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Connor Lincoln went 1-4 for two RBIs; he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-3 for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Tanner Anderson went 1-3. No. 11 went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Lincoln Luther went 1-3, and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher had two walks, and No. 14 scored a run.

The Hawks' starting pitcher was Ben Arendt; he threw six innings, gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Schmaltz gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Hawks' offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, who went 2-2 with a walk, and Mitch Lipinski went 1-3. Tyson Sanderson went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run; Carter Scheeler was hit by a pitch and had a walk; and Carson Schmaltz was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Rivercats were outhit by the Joes, eight to six; they did collect two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw one inning to close it out, gave up one hit and one walk.

The Rivercats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning; he went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Preston Schlegel went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI. Zack Okonek went 1-3 for an RBI, and Samson Schlegel had two walks. Bryan McCallum went 1-4 with a double, and Adam Smith went 1-2 with a double and scored a run.

The Joes' starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider; he threw six innings, gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Isaac Benesh threw two innings; he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jose offense was led by Noah Bissett, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and James Anderson went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Andrew Karls went 2-3 with a walk, and Craig Hern went 1-4. Tanner Blommer went 1-3 with a double, Lukas Theisen went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Tanner Blommer went 1-3 with a double.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 15 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

The Cyclones outhit the Stone Poneys eighteen to six, including six doubles, and eight players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Noah Jensen; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Ben Rothstein; he went 4-5 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Luke Pakkala went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with two RBIs, and Vince Murn went 3-4 and scored two runs. Noah Jensen went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Shea Koster went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Nolan Hemker went 1-5 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Dakota Banks was hit by a pitch.

The Stone Poneys' starting pitcher was Brayden Simones; he threw two innings, gave up ten hits, nine runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Scheffler threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys' offense was led by Brayden Simones, who went 3-4 with a triple for an RBI, and Cayden Behrmann was credited with an RBI; he had three walks and scored a run. Liam Moreno went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Christo Lizarraga was credited with an RBI. Landon Fish went 2-3, Levi Frieler was hit by a pitch, Carter Stutsman had two walks and he scored two runs, and Austin Lahr had two walks and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 STARBUCK STARS 3

The Twins were outhit by the Stars eleven to seven; they did collect one home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Sam Etterman; he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out; he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Twins' offense was led by Payton Kulset, who went 1-1 with a home run for an RBI, and Mike Danielson went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Nolan Johnson went 1-4 for two RBIs and scored a run, and Sam Etterman went 2-4. Jake Rambow went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Rylan Shimek went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run, and Jordan Ellingson scored a run. Jeff Salonek had a walk, and he scored a run, and Scott Rambow had a walk.

The Stars starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke; he threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Darron Alexander threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars' offense was led by Jackson Hendrickson, who went 2-5 for an RBI and scored a run, and Aaron Versteeg went 2-4 with a double for an RBI. Matt Gruber went 1-4 with a walk, and Darion Alexander went 1-5 and scored a run. PJ Johnson went 2-4 with a walk, and Noah Jansen went 1-4 and was hit by a pitch. Luke Danielson went 1-2 with a stolen base, Brayden Scharmer had a stolen base and scored a run, and AJ Svec went 1-1.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

The Brewers outhit the Polecats ten to seven, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Schneider; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Calvin Blake threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Alex Aherrambe; he went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Cam Kline went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Sean Graff went 1-5 for two RBIs. Jacob Tobntzhofer went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Mason Molitor went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Gage Lund went 1-3, and A. Brennan had a stolen base.

The Polecats' starting pitcher was Nick Anderson; he threw nine innings, gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Polecats' offense was led by Max Robinson; he went 2-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Mike Olson had a walk. Zach Anderson went 2-3 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs, and Caden King had a walk. Isaiah Terlinden went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Brock Holthaus went 1-5, and he scored a run and Nick Lembke was hit by a pitch and had a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Black Sox outhit the River Dogs ten to four, including one double and eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Iver Papke, who went 2-3, and Dominic Ritter went 1-4 with a double and scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-3 with a walk, and Trevor Sawyer went 1-4 with a stolen base. Carter Williams, Matt Johnson and Addi Dobowey all went 1-4. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-3, and Bryan Benson went 1-1.

The River Dogs' starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes. He threw nine innings; he gave up ten hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Dogs' offense was led by Joe Gaida, who went 1-3 and was hit by a pitch, and Ethan Albright went 1-2 and was hit by a pitch. Grayson Suska and Ryan Swenson both went 1-4, and Kirk Yourczek and Drew Yourczek both had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 1

The Mudcats outhit the Rail Dogs nine to six, including seven players who collected hits. Their starting pitcher was No. 8 Wilson; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw two innings; he recorded three strikeouts, and Gavin Gaset threw one inning; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Drew Dorsey, who went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run, and David Dorsey went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Blake Olmscheid went 1-1 for an RBI and scored a run, and Carter Houtari was credited with an RBI. Brayden Wolfgram went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Park Stroh was credited with an RBI. Carson Heinsch went 1-4 with a walk, Tom Horan went 1-3 and scored a run, and Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-5.

The Rail Dogs' starting pitcher was Carson Zimmel; he threw 4 2/3 innings, and he gave up two hits and five runs. A. Pugliano threw 1 1/3 innings; he retired the four batters he faced. Tyler Thrash threw one inning; he gave up two hits and one run.

Their Rail Dogs' offense was led by Carson Zimmel, who went 1-3 for an RBI and had a stolen base. Landon Johnson went 2-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jace Dew scored a run. Owen Hoover went 1-4, and Kayden Camacho went 1-3.

Players Who Played For Vikings And Bears The Bears and Vikings met for the 129th time in 2025. Here is a brief summary of the rivalry. Gallery Credit: Dave Overlund